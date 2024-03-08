Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola doesn't believe that the 'Anfield factor' will have much of an effect on his side's chances of getting a positive result on Sunday.

Anfield is likely to be a cauldron of noise this weekend as Liverpool welcome second-place City for a huge clash in the Premier League title race. First plays second and it's a great opportunity for either side to steal an initiative on the other with just 10 games left after this highly-anticipated affair. Liverpool's home record this season has been brilliant, winning 11 and drawing two as well as scoring the most and conceding the least - and it's been the foundation of their successes so far.

It has not been a happy hunting ground for City across the Jurgen Klopp-era, as they have managed just one win during that time, a 4-1 victory during the COVID-19 chapter of the league, with Liverpool earning five victories in the eight games on home turf. Guardiola has been physically frustrated on the touchline in recent years, complaining to referees and falling to the ground as Mohamed Salah spun Joao Cancelo before scoring the winner last year.

And when asked about the 'Anfield factor' he dismissed the claim, saying the challenge is tough because of the strength of Liverpool's team. Then, he was pushed further when asked about the atmosphere being enhanced because Klopp is leaving to which he said, "I don't know, we will have to see on Sunday. I think it will be nice because it always has been and I accept the challenge."

The two managers have paid each other plenty of compliments over the years and it carried on in the build-up to the game this weekend. Guardiola spoke on Klopp's future and claimed he could see Klopp coming back to management. "Always I have the feeling he [Jurgen Klopp] will be back sooner or later. He loves football. His passion is there. He explained perfectly the reason why [he is leaving]. In the Premier League it’s the last time but maybe in the FA Cup, we will see."