Liverpool are hoping to secure a cut-price deal for one of their transfer targets in the January transfer window - but Man City are lurking

Liverpool spent over £400m in the summer transfer window - but the Reds business is not set to slow down in future transfer windows.

While Arne Slot was able to sign some top targets such as Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, the Reds were frustrated in their attempts to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

A deadline day deal was agreed and a medical completed but the Eagles pulled the plug on the deal amid resignation threats from manager Oliver Glasner. The former Eintracht Frankfurt boss said he did not want the England international to leave the club without a suitable replacement.

Palace did make a move for Igor Julio of Brighton and Hove Albion on deadline day but he went back on his plan to move to Selhurst Park and instead joined Premier League rivals West Ham United - which proved the ultimate undoing of Guehi’s planned move to Anfield.

Marc Guehi attracting interest from several clubs

Liverpool did not face much competition for Guehi in the summer but that now looks set to change as they plan a January move. Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have had bids rejected for the defender in previous windows but both appear well out of the running.

The report does state that Liverpool still see themselves as favourites. Guehi could have a direct route into the Liverpool first team amid continued uncertainty over Ibrahima Konate’s long-term future at the club, as he is in the final year of his deal on Merseyside.

Virgil van Dijk is also not getting any younger and a player like Guehi could prove a hugely-important signing to ensure Liverpool have strong defensive options over the coming seasons.

England boss Thomas Tuchel hails Marc Guehi

Guehi started for England as they beat Andorra 2-0 at Villa Park on Saturday night. He played 76 minutes before being replaced by Ezri Konsa.

After the game, Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel said: “Of course we had a chat with him. He looks absolutely fine and impressive on the field. He has had a good couple of weeks behind him on the performance side.

"He has continued like that in camp and he handles it [his transfer situation] with respect and with a brilliant attitude."

Tuchel added: "He is the main driver of Crystal Palace's success - the captain and the leader - and he played very impressively at the end of last season."