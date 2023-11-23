Liverpool will be able to call upon a mostly fully-fit squad for their trip to face Manchester City this weekend.

Jurgen Klopp will be able to call upon most of his squad following the latest team news coming from Liverpool.

Ahead of the trip to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, fans will be delighted to hear that eight key figures have been spotted in training following their international exploits and recent knocks.

In terms of the returning South American contingent; Alisson Becker, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Alexis Mac Allister were all seen in training today.

Plus, four players who missed out in the 3-0 win over Brentford - Joe Gomez, Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones and Ibrahima Konate - were all among the players taking part in the session. There was also a return for Conor Bradley, who toured with the first-team in Asia only to suffer an injury at the start of the season.

That means that the only players now missing are Andy Robertson, Stefan Bajčetić and Thiago Alcantara who all sat out the session.

For Man City, their issues are far bigger. They may be without five first-team players with Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones and Sergio Gomez all ruled out with long-term injuries. Furthermore, star man Erling Haaland picked up an ankle knock while on international duty for Norway, resulting in him missing Sunday's 3-3 draw against Scotland and he is in a race against time to be fit for the weekend.

He would be a huge miss if he wasn't able to make the game, given he has scored 39% of their league goals since the start of last season.

Keeper Ederson picked up a minor injury in the latter stages of the 4-4 draw with Chelsea before the international break, which saw him pull out of the Brazil squad.

There's then question marks over the trio of Mateo Kovacic, Nathan Ake and Matheus Nunes. None of the trio featured for their countries across the break and Ake didn't feature against Chelsea.