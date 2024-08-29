Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool will pay a visit to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Liverpool will kick their September off with a clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford. The two rivals will lock horns on Sunday as Arne Slot will push to continue the perfect start to his debut Premier League season.

The Reds have taken six points from their opening two fixtures — first seeing off new boys Ipswich Town at Portman Road, before their first Anfield win of the season against Brentford. Liverpool will be holding out for a strong performance against United, who caused upset last season in their pursuit of two trophies.

The Red Devils knocked Jurgen Klopp’s side out of the FA Cup after a nail-biting 4-3 quarter-final clash. Not long after, Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at Old Trafford saw them hand the lead in the Premier League title race to Arsenal, which only further unravelled after later dropping points to Crystal Palace and Everton. However, after a 3-0 pre-season win, Liverpool will be hoping to build on their latest form against their rivals.

United started their campaign off with a 1-0 win over Fulham but a visit to Brighton and Hove Albion last time out saw them travelling back to Manchester empty-handed. Erik ten Hag’s side suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Seagulls, who are one of the only four teams to bank maximum points so far, alongside Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City.

Unlike the Reds though, United have had quite the busy transfer window. The Manchester outfit have sold seven senior players, including Aaron Wan-Bissaka to West Ham, and have seen another four leave the club as free agents. Amid Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s desire to restructure the squad, the Red Devils have signed former Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, forward Joshua Zirkzee, and beat Liverpool to the signature of centre-back Leny Yoro.

United are also looking at bringing in another signing who they are hopeful will be eligible to play against Liverpool on Sunday. According to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte is ‘completing his medical’ with United today. Providing all lights are green for his move to the Premier League, the Uruguay international will agree the personal terms of a long-term contract.

United ‘are confident’ Ugarte will be registered by midday on Friday and will be available for selection to face Liverpool at Old Trafford. It has been reported that they will pay an initial €50 million (£42m) to PSG for the 23-year-old, plus an extra €10 million (£8.4m) in add-ons.