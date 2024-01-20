Man Utd and Spurs rival Liverpool for Bundesliga star with £13m release clause

Ko Itakura has a reported £13million release clause in his Borussia Monchengladbach contract

Liverpool are among several Premier League clubs chasing Borussia Monchengladbach defender Ko Itakura, according to reports.

It is understood that the Japanese international has a £13million release clause in his contract which becomes active this summer. Itakura signed for the Bundesliga outfit 18 months ago for £5million has has been a consistent performer in Germany.

He rose to international prominence at the recent World Cup when his monstrous displays helped Japan stun Spain and Germany in the group stage. A report from FootballTransfers now claims Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are targeting the defender.

Centre-back has proven a fragile position for Liverpool since Joel Matip’s season-ending injury. Joe Gomez remains the only backup option for first-choice pairing Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

The Reds already signed Itakura’s international teammate, Wataru Endo, and are eyeing another Japanese star. But they could face competition from bitter rivals Man United and Spurs.

The Red Devils have also endured defensive concerns throughout the campaign. Lisandro Martinez has missed most of the campaign through injury while Harry Maguire is sidelined.

Raphael Varane, too, has struggled to stay fit since his arrival from Real Madrid. Jonny Evans has made 17 appearances despite returning as a backup defender last summer.

Old Trafford chiefs warned supporters in December that transfer activity would be quiet this month while minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe conducts a club audit. However, that does not rule out a potential summer move, when the cut-price release fee becomes live.