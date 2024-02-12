Man Utd expected to 'endorse' move for £60m winger Liverpool wanted in January

Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool remains one of the main talking points ahead of the summer transfer window. With his contract due to expire in 2025, the Reds will need to make a decision at the end of the season, unless he commits to new terms at Anfield.

Last week, Football Insider reported that Salah 'is in no rush' to leave and could 'prolong his stay' with the club, despite the ongoing interest from Saudi Arabia. However, as things stand, the Egyptian's contract is ticking down and Liverpool could still require a replacement, should he choose to leave for pastures new.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of course, any Salah replacement will need to be ready to hit the ground running, so naturally the Reds have been linked to a number of potential suitors. During the January transfer window, Liverpool had 'stepped up their interest' in Crystal Palace's Michael Olise and were reportedly willing to splash out £60 million to snag a winter move.

Of course, the 22-year-old stayed at Selhurst Park but he still has a lot of interest surrounding him ahead of the summer. Liverpool aren't alone in their pursuit, and in fact, a new update suggests Manchester United could be on the verge of swooping in as they too look to bolster their attacking options.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently delivered an update on Olise's status at Palace and described him as a 'concrete target' of Erik ten Hag and co. Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jacobs said: "Even though Olise signed a new contract in the aftermath of Chelsea failing to trigger his complicated release clause, there is absolutely no doubt that he is a potential 2024 departure. Manchester United's old regime, before INEOS, really like Olise and he is tempted by the prospect of a move to Old Trafford as well.

"All indications are that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS will endorse that move because, as part of their due diligence when coming into the football club, they were aware of any historical transfer plans that were for January — even though nothing materialised — and also any window planning for the summer."

Advertisement

Advertisement