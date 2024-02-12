Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The possible introduction of blue cards and sin bins into the Premier League has reportedly been delayed after Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp joined a chorus of disapproval over the plans.

The new sanctions were set to be introduced at the top level of the game as FIFA aim to reduce dissent and tactical fouls with the introductions by allowing officials to show a blue card to players guilty of either offence and imposing a ten-minute stay in a sin bin.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were reports suggesting further details of the biggest change in on-field discipline since the introduction of yellow and red cards during the 1970 World Cup Finals would be announced on Friday - but no announcement was forthcoming as criticism of the plans continued to come from several figures within the game. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp joined the likes of former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer and Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou in signalling their disapproval of the possible new sanction.

Reflecting on his side’s 3-1 hime win against Burnley at the weekend, Klopp said: ”It was emotional. Imagine in this game and the referee has a blue card available? It would have been the wild west. There were so many yellow cards. I had no clue why Vincent Kompany got it (a yellow card). I lost it in that situation so fine, give me a yellow card. As long as I don't get a blue one and have to sit somewhere for 10 minutes!”

Klopp was far from alone in their criticism of the possible introduction of the blue card and the heated reaction to the change has reportedly played a part in IFAB's decision to delay the formal announcement over the introduction of the additional on-field sanction. A statement released by FIFA has confirmed the matter will be discussed further when they hold their annual general meeting at Loch Lomand next month.