Man Utd to take advantage of Jurgen Klopp error with move for former Liverpool star

The former Reds star experienced mixed emotions during his time at Anfield.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet could be set for a shock return to the Premier League with Manchester United.

The 35-times capped Belgian international moved to Anfield in a £9.5m deal during the summer of 2013 after spending the previous three seasons with Sunderland. Mignolet was part of the Reds side that fell to defeats in the finals of the Europa League and Carabao Cup in 2016 but was still at the club when they reached successive Champions League Finals in 2018 and 2019.

Mignolet watched on from the sidelines during the 2018 defeat against Real Madrid as Loris Karius was handed a starting spot and remained on the bench 12 months later as Alisson started in a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur when Jurgen Klopp’s side claimed the club’s sixth Champions League title.

However, Alisson’s arrival had limited Mignolet’s game-time and he was allowed to return to Belgium with CLub Brugge that summer. Three successive Jupiler League titles and progress in the Champions League have shown Mignolet’s undoubted ability and former Belgium star Rene Vandereycken believes Klopp made a mistake in allowing the keeper to depart.

Speaking recently, he told Belgian outlet Het Belang van Limburg: “I found it incomprehensible at the time that Jurgen Klopp chose Karius over Mignolet. (Mignolet’s) performances in recent years, and certainly now in the Champions League, only confirm that (Klopp made a mistake).”

“Mignolet is having a brilliant Champions League campaign. His presence is a great asset for Club. Thanks to him, they can get through difficult moments. That’s not luck, that’s a quality.”