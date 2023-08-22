The Manchester City midfielder may be a somewhat left-field target for Liverpool after the latest reports.

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has already given his transfer verdict amid reports linking with a move away from the Etihad to Liverpool.

The Reds have targeted a defensive midfielder in recent weeks to compensate for the losses of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson and now, after multiple transfer failings, they are now assessing their options with the end of the summer window on the horizon.

Phillips, 27, has been a bit-part player since moving to City in the summer of 2022 and now the latest reports are claiming he may be granted a loan spell elsewhere to rediscover his form - while a permanent move wasn’t ruled out.

TalkSPORT reported that Liverpool are one of the interested parties and he would certainly be the right profile to fill their current void. He even spoke on a potential departure after City’s treble-winning campaign on the topic.

“We have just won the Treble, so there is no reason for me to leave other than if I am not playing I will obviously have to think about it. I cannot give it 12 months and say I am not playing so I am going to leave,” he said.

“As you have seen with many players at City, it can take quite a while to cement yourself into the team. Hopefully, I will enjoy my off-season and then work hard when I get back. I’ve had injuries as well but City have been amazing in helping me get fit.

‌”I will definitely speak to Pep. I don’t know whether it will be in the summer because everyone enjoys their downtime and everyone wants their space away from football so I’ll probably leave it until I go back for pre-season but I’ll just speak to him and have a good conversation.”

Phillips has endured a hugely difficult time with injuries as a shoulder injury saw him miss the first half of last season and he’s made just 21 appearances in total.

He’s yet to feature for a single minute across the Community Shield, two Premier League games and the Super Cup so far this season and despite the fact that Rodri continues to be an ever-present and will eventually need to be switched out for ample rest time, Phillips is still being linked with a move away.

The suggestion is that he is not wholly rated at the club. They possess no other defensive midfielders to switch out with Rodri and if they are to challenge for multiple honours again (which is likely) they will play in and around 50 games this season, or potentially more.

Phillips was highly-rated during his time at Leeds in the Premier League and shone under Marcelo Bielsa, but injuries have halted his progress.