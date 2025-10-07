Alexander Isak of Liverpool arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on October 04, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Alexander Isak joined Liverpool for £125 million from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window but has scored just one score so far.

Sweden boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has suggested that Alexander Isak has been below his best for Liverpool because he’s still not found full match sharpness.

Isak has managed to record only one goal and one assist in seven appearances since his transfer to Anfield for a British record fee of £125 million. However, the striker completed his move against the backdrop of a disrupted pre-season.

As he pursued a switch to Merseyside from Newcastle United, he spent the majority of the pre-season period training alone. It meant that he did not play in any of the Magpies’ friendlies and missed the opening three games of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

Isak hasn’t been operating at the peak of his powers he displayed at Newcastle last season when plundering 27 goals in all competitions. He now heads off to international duty with Sweden for 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Switzerland and Kosovo.

Last month, the former Real Sociedad centre-forward played only 30 minutes for his country because he was significantly lacking fitness, which earned Tomasson praise from Liverpool head coach Arne Slot.

Tomasson has reciprocated that the Reds have managed Isak wisely in the past few weeks and that it takes several weeks for players to hit top form. The ex-Blackburn Rovers boss said via Fotbollskanalen: “You need six weeks in a pre-season. First you play 45 minutes, then 60 minutes, 75 minutes and 90 minutes. Then you need another three weeks to be at your best. That’s normal.

“We can’t change the situation. I’m just happy that Liverpool are doing the same thing I would have done. You can see that with Newcastle and Yoane Wissa, who came in instead of Isak. He played international matches with Congo straight away and is now injured. He is still injured.

“That’s also a reason why we couldn’t play him (Isak) so much last month. We need a good Isak this month and next month. That’s how we plan, while Liverpool have done really well.”

Isak assisted Cody Gakpo’s goal in last weekend’s 2-1 loss against Chelsea. He spoke to Liverpool’s website after the game and believes he is still short of his best. Isak said: “I feel good; I’ve been working hard to get back to my best and I’m still working to get to my best form. It was good to play out there again. I was hoping for a different result but we’ll keep working.

Liverpool suffered a third successive loss in all competitions against Chelsea, with Estevao Willian bagging a 96th-minute winner. On the game, Isak said: “I think we started off pretty badly and we worked our way into the game pretty well. We came out second half and really gave everything to get a result. In the end, it’s obviously tough conceding in the last minute like that.

“I think the belief is there that we can. This team has shown that many times. It’s never easy of course, but hard work and working on details and getting back to our best - we have that belief.”