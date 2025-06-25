Liverpool have their sights on Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool’s pursuit of Marc Guehi could be about to take a transfer twist.

The Reds have the Crystal Palace centre-back on their radar in the summer transfer window. Arne Slot’s side are left short of options in defence after the sale of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen for up to £35 million. While Quansah was a bit-part player as Liverpool claimed the Premier League title in the 2024-25 season, with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate the favoured options, competition and cover are required. The Reds are aiming to defend their crown as well as challenge for Champions League glory in the 2025-26 campaign.

Guehi has proven himself as one of the most consistent performers in the top flight. He’s enjoyed four immense years at Palace and captained the club to FA Cup glory for the first time in history. The Eagles beat Manchester City 1-0 at Wembley in May, which was the first major trophy won in their history.

But Guehi is about to enter the final year of his Selhurst Park contract. The centre-back has spent the past four years in South London after his arrival from Chelsea for £18 million - becoming a regular England international along the way, starting the Euro 2024 final loss at the hands of Spain.

Palace may look to cash in on Guehi rather than taking the risk of losing him on a free transfer in 2026. The Eagles will have a valuation in mind but will not want to lose the 24-year-old for a cut price as they prepare to play in the Europa League for the first time.

Oliver Glasner’s side will also require a replacement before agreeing to a sale. It’s been suggested that Palace have Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande on their radar, with £34 million (€40 million) mooted. However, there are suggestions from Portugal that the Lisbon-based side will demand significantly more to agree to a sale.

According to Record, Palace scouting Diomande throughout the 2024-25 season but there is still ‘a considerable gap’ when it comes to the figures Sporting are looking for. The Primeira Liga are not in a hurry to sell but would be open to a deal if £51 million (€60 million) were bid. That would mean that the Eagles would have to obliterate their record transfer fee, having signed Christian Benteke from Liverpool for £32 million in 2016.

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are both said to still hold an interest in Guehi. Last summer, Newcastle had four bids of up to £65 million turned down, while Spurs had an offer of £70 million rebuffed in the January transfer window.

What’s been said

Reports suggest that Guehi will not sign a new deal at Palace and is prepared to leave on a free transfer next summer if a sale is not reached. Speaking last season, Eagles head coach Glasner said: “The talks were going on even before I arrived – for more than two years now. Marc is thinking what is best for his personal career and this is what we have to accept.

“I don’t know [if he will sign a new deal]. I don’t think about what happens in summer. On the 26th of May, I will turn my phone off for one or two weeks and then we will see what happens. Everybody knows he is a great footballer and great character. Let’s see what happens. But, of course, no manager would want to lose their captain. It will be Marc’s decision, but I know that he is so focused on improving his game and our game. It has no influence on his performances.”