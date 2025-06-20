Marc Guehi has emerged as a Liverpool transfer target with Jarell Quansah closing in on a summer departure.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s proving to be a big summer transfer window for Liverpool. Perhaps busier than many fans expected.

Despite the Reds being crowned Premier League champions in Arne Slot’s maiden season, it was widely expected that reinforcements were needed. While Liverpool won a record-equalling 20th English championship relatively comfortably, there were still flaws in the squad that required addressing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slot’s men were deserved winners but the lack of rotation and chiefly using a core group of around 15 players suggested he did not have absolute faith in his entire squad. With Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United all expected to be stronger in the 2025-26 season, Liverpool evidently cannot stand still if they’re to defend their crown.

A right-back to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold has already been found, with Jeremie Frimpong signed for £29.5 million. Frimpong’s former Bayer Leverkusen team-mate Florian Wirtz’s impending arrival is a surprise but a highly pleasant one nonetheless. The attacking-midfield role was one that did not appear to need strengthening yet the Reds have swooped to sign one of Europe’s top prospects. A club-record fee of £100 million underlines how highly Wirtz is rated by Liverpool’s recruitment team. Wirtz is currently undergoing his medical.

Milos Kerkez is poised to become Andy Robertson’s long-term successor at left-back after his highly impressive campaign at AFC Bournemouth. But Liverpool are not stopping there. There are still many fans who clamour for a new striker, with Alexander Isak’s name again doing the rounds. Even if Isak is unattainable, with Newcastle said to want at least £150 million, the department needs to be bolstered, with Darwin Nunez likely to leave.

In addition, a fresh centre-back will now be required. Liverpool are in the process of selling Jarell Quansah to Leverkusen in a deal worth £35 million. Quansah was mainly fourth choice at Anfield last season and will depart for more regular opportunities at the Bundesliga club. But he will need to be replaced and Marc Guehi is one option who could move to Merseyside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds have been linked with the Crystal Palace captain for some time. It was claimed by Football Insider last October that Guehi ‘told friends he wanted to join a top club like Liverpool’ after Palace turned down several bids from Newcastle United. The report suggested that Guehi could have ‘pushed harder’ to join the Magpies but was holding out for a top-four club at the time.

Guehi has made magnificent headway since moving to the Eagles from Chelsea in 2021. He skippered Palace to FA Cup glory for the first time in the club’s history last season and started for England in the Euro 2024 final loss at the hands of Spain.

The Selhurst Park side will be reluctant to sell Guehi. However, he has just a year remaining on his contract and risk losing the 24-year-old for free next summer. They may want to cash in.

And Palace are already in the process of finding a potential replacement. BBC Sport reports that the Eagles are in talks with Sporting CP over Ousmane Diomande, who is valued at around £40 million. That would be a club-record fee for Palace and it’s suggested that the Eagles ‘look to avoid losing him [Guehi] for nothing next summer when his current contract expires’. Should Diomande arrive in South London then it could be the green light for Guehi to depart.