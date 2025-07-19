Liverpool are closing in on a deal to sign Hugo Ekitike

The majority of Kopites who are brutally honest that they know little of Hugo Ekitike.

Liverpool’s potential new signing is relatively unheralded in these parts. Bar a goal against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League quarter-final, there have been few chances to watch Ekitike in action.

But supporters will not be concerned by the fact that Ekitike is not a household name. Nor will there be too much worry that the Reds are not signing Alexander Isak and are instead pursuing an alternative option.

Liverpool’s recruitment team means that there is every confidence. Sporting director Richard Hughes is earning himself cult status after little more than a year in his role. He has spearheaded deals to sign Florian Wirtz for a club-record £100 million ahead of Bayern Munich, as well as Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Giorgi Mamardashvili.

And above Hughes in the Anfield hierarchy is a figure renowned as the best in class. Michael Edwards’ remit may be greater than Liverpool since returning to Fenway Sports Group as their CEO of football but he will still have a say. When Edwards was sporting director, he brought in the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah, Alisson Becker and Sadio Mane who were instrumental to Liverpool returning to Europe’s elite. Hughes called Edwards the best in the business when sitting next to Arne Slot at the head coach’s first press conference last summer.

In addition, Liverpool supporters will only think back to Roberto Firmino. He was also unknown to most when brought in from German side Hoffenheim in 2015. If Ekitike can be anything like Firmino then the Reds will have signed a gem. Without Firmino, there likely would be no sixth Champions League adorning the Anfield trophy cabinet, while the wait for an English championship may not have ended in 2020.

There will be some outside of Reds persuasion who try to disparage Ekitike after having troubles at Paris Saint-Germain earlier in his career. He failed to fire at the French giants, finding the net only four times in 33 games.

But he is now several years older and has garnered more experience. Last season, the France under-21 international plundered 22 goals in all competitions for Frankfurt, who finished third in the Bundesliga and qualified for the Champions League.

A better way to gauge Ekitike’s ability may be from those who have rubbed shoulders with him. The judgement of Frankfurt’s Mario Gotze, who has won five Bundesliga titles in his career, is as cast iron as they come. Speaking to bundesliga.com, the attacking midfielder - who won two German crowns at Borussia Dortmund under Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp - said: “ I think he has abilities that not many players have, with his dribbling, his speed, and his finishing, so he can certainly help us a lot, as we saw last year.

“We just need everyone at 100 per cent so they can help the team. That goes for everyone who has played, those who are new, and those who have been around for a while. (Ekitike) is definitely an asset for the team.”

Gotze has played alongside some elite strikers in his career, including Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller. The fact that he thinks of Ekitike so highly can only augur well for Liverpool.