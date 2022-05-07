Match of the Day pundit Jermaine Jenas has analysed Liverpool’s title setback at the hands of Tottenham on Saturday.

There could be more surprises ahead, but Liverpool know they realistically needed to win all of their games to stand a solid chance of coming out on top.

And for that reason, this draw will feel like a hammerblow for the Reds, who must now win their remaining games while hoping for a favour elsewhere.

Against Tottenham, Klopp’s men were simply off the boil, with misplaced passes aplenty, and Match of the Day pundit Jenas has put that down to an intense schedule over recent months.

“Let's not forget, Liverpool have had a very intense few weeks and months, going behind against Villarreal early on and having to come back,” said Jenas.

“They just lacked that bit of quality, I thought, in the final third. Usually those crosses you see being picked out, they just looked disconnected.

“Star players like Salah and Mane didn't come to the party at all.

“Spurs were brilliant, but Liverpool had 47 crosses and 21 of them were from Alexander-Arnold.