Match of the Day pundit Jermaine has put Liverpool’s title race setback down to their busy schedule.
Jurgen Klopp’s men suffered a big setback in their bid to catch Manchester City on Saturday night with a draw against Tottenham.
The Reds have temporarily moved to top spot, but they could go three points behind City should Pep Guardiola’s men beat Newcastle United on Sunday.
There could be more surprises ahead, but Liverpool know they realistically needed to win all of their games to stand a solid chance of coming out on top.
And for that reason, this draw will feel like a hammerblow for the Reds, who must now win their remaining games while hoping for a favour elsewhere.
Against Tottenham, Klopp’s men were simply off the boil, with misplaced passes aplenty, and Match of the Day pundit Jenas has put that down to an intense schedule over recent months.
“Let's not forget, Liverpool have had a very intense few weeks and months, going behind against Villarreal early on and having to come back,” said Jenas.
“They just lacked that bit of quality, I thought, in the final third. Usually those crosses you see being picked out, they just looked disconnected.
“Star players like Salah and Mane didn't come to the party at all.
“Spurs were brilliant, but Liverpool had 47 crosses and 21 of them were from Alexander-Arnold.
“More often than not, it was overhit, not on the money, and when you are up against a team as well drilled as Spurs were today, you are not going to get away with it.”