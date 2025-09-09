Scotland delivered a 2-0 win over Belarus in a 2026 World Cup qualifier and Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson captained his country to victory.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Robertson got more minutes under his belt to keep Scotland’s 2026 World Cup qualification dreams alive.

The Liverpool left-back skippered the Tartan Army to a 2-0 victory over Belarus last night. Che Adams opened the scoring for the visitors two minutes before half-time and a Zakhar Volkov own goal in the 62nd minute sealed the win for Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means that Steve Clarke’s side are joint-top of Group C with Denmark on four points after the two nations shared a goalless draw in Copenhagen last week. Scotland are hoping to qualify for their first World Cup since 1998.

Robertson has had a quiet start to Liverpool’s 2025-26 season. The arrival of Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth for £40 million has meant that the Anfield veteran has been on the bench for the opening three games of the Reds’ Premier League title defence.

But Robertson, who has been handed the vice-captaincy at Anfield, got precious game-time for Scotland and will be hoping to break his way back into Arne Slot’s plans when Liverpool’s season recommences against Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Scottish media on Andy Robertson’s performance

The Scottish media have delivered their verdict on Robertson’s performance and were generally impressed. Robertson linked well with Ben Gannon-Doak, his former Liverpool team-mate sold to Bournemouth for £25 million in the summer transfer window, throughout the Belarus encounter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our sister title the Scotsman handed Robertson a 7/10 player rating and said: “The captain once again patrolled the left flank and looked to support Gannon-Doak whenever the Scots went on the offensive. Had one slack back-pass that Gunn would not thank him for, and the hosts tried to go over the top of him on a few occasions. Like the rest of the defence, showed up fine.”

The Herald agreed and delivered Robertson the same mark. It commented: “Combined with Gannon Doak well on the left flank, and provided quality deliveries into the box from deep. A necessary mature performance from the Scotland captain.”

Glasgow-based newspaper the Daily Record also handed Robertson a 7 who was vocal throughout the encounter. “Skipper tried to feed danger man Doak at every opportunity on left side. With no fans you could hear him constantly cajoling team-mates,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Edinburgh Evening News dished out a 6/10 and said: “Dangerous free-kick headed over by [John] Souttar. Caught under the ball midway through second half which led to a half-chance. Terrific driving run and cross to pick out Adams late on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Daily Mail also felt that Robertson was worthy of the same score. It commented: “Linked well with Gannon Doak. Delivered a range of crosses, one of which Adams should have converted near the end.”