Liverpool vice-captain Andy Robertson has yet to start in the Premier League this season but skippered Scotland against Denmark.

Andy Robertson made his first start of the season as Scotland picked a well-earned point in their bid to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Steve Clarke’s side held Denmark to a goalless draw in Copenhagen. The visitors did create chances, with John McGinn and Ryan Christie spurning opportunities, although Denmark had opportunities of their own. The spoils were shared as Scotland opened their Group C campaign with a point and will be expected to earn victory over Belarus at Hampden Park on Monday.

Robertson captained the Tartan Army, having had a frustrating 2025-26 season with Liverpool so far. The arrival of Milos Kerkez for £40 million has pushed the 31-year-old down the pecking order at Anfield and he is yet to start a game this term. He had been first choice since arriving from Hull City for £8 million in 2017, winning seven major trophies with the Reds including the Premier League for a second time last season.

Scotland media on Robertson’s performance

But Robertson, who has been handed the vice-captaincy at Liverpool, showed no signs of rust against Denmark. He delivered an impressive performance that caught the eye of the media.

Our sister title The Scotsman gave Robertson an 8/10 player rating and commented: “The captain has not started this season for Liverpool but class is permanent. Now such an experienced player, Robertson patrolled his left flank very well. Was fairly quiet in an attacking sense in the first half but as the match wore on, he put in some tantalising crosses into the penalty box, but nobody on the end to put them in.”

The Herald agreed and delivered Robertson the same mark. It said: “Consistently provided enticing deliveries all game that were just asking to be attacked. Looked fresh despite lack of game time for Liverpool or late.”

Meanwhile, the Glasgow-based Daily Record handed Robertson a score of 7.5 and said: “Initially sat back in his position before growing into it and venturing forward more. Incredible cross in in second half deserved to be buried.”

The Edinburgh Evening News went slightly lower with a respectable 7 and commented: “Couple of dangerous crosses from the skipper, who hasn't started a game for Liverpool this season. An experienced campaigner now, but was fairly quiet in an attacking sense. Improved after the break and worked tirelessly

Yet the Daily Mail were harsher and felt Robertson deserved just 6.5. It said: “Sloppy in possession during tricky opening period. Got the better of the dangerous Dreyer for the most part.”

Robertson opens up on summer transfer talk

Robertson was linked with a departure from Liverpool in the summer transfer window with Kerkez being signed and earmarked to be first choice. Atletico Madrid were keen to sign the 31-year-old but after speaking to his family, he wanted to remain on Merseyside.

“We had options and we just worked through it as a family,” Robertson told BBC Sport. “Everything boiled down to that my heart was still in Liverpool and we wanted to stay. We’re very settled there and we’re at one of the biggest clubs in the world.”