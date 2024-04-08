Michael Edwards, who is returning to Liverpool and will spearhead the club's transition to a post Jurgen Klopp era

Liverpool’s summer transfer window is expected to be a busy one, and not just with shiny new recruits coming through the door. As the club prepares to enter a new era without Jurgen Klopp in charge, there are concerns over whether some important players will see this as their sign to embark on a new adventure.

The main player who has been linked with an exit this summer is Mohamed Salah, who attracted unwavering attention from Saudi Arabia last summer. The Egyptian winger has been one of Liverpool’s most influential players since he signed in 2017 from Roma for £34 million.

His price tag now looks like nothing but pennies after what he has contributed to Liverpool over the years. There has been a lot of discussion over whether Salah will commit his future to Anfield with a new deal or if this season will be his final in a red shirt.

A lot of contrasting reports have been doing the rounds lately and new information from HITC suggests that the record-breaking winger will be moving on at the end of the campaign. According to a recent report, the freshly returned Michael Edwards is ‘ready to sanction’ Salah’s exit, if the player himself makes it known that he is also ready to move on.

Al-Ittihad are believed to be the most likely destination after they slapped mega money offers on the table last summer. Liverpool rejected a staggering bid of £150 million on Deadline Day last year, firm on stance that he would not be leaving ahead of the 2023/24 season.

However, now the Reds could be in a position to cash in and the Saudi Pro League outfit are said to be ‘ready their initial move’ and they want to put a deal in place before the window officially opens.

