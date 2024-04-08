Liverpool player ratings vs Man Utd. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is likely to be the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia once again this summer, according to one report.

Salah netted a key penalty for Liverpool over the weekend to ensure they kept pace with Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table. His strike was his 23rd in all competitions this season and he has been in imperious form once again.

Last summer we saw a £150m bid arrive from Al-Ittihad on transfer deadline day which was promptly rejected by the club. Interest from the mega-money league reportedly still remains and with the Egyptian’s contract set to expire next summer, his future hangs in the balance as it stands. With Jurgen Klopp leaving at the end of the season and multiple changes behind-the-scenes, Salah’s contract situation will surely be revisited in the summer. However, interest from Al-Ittihad is likely to come again.

According to Graeme Bailey of HITC, the Saudi Pro League are readying their initial move for Salah as they would like a deal in place before the summer window opens. He has been listed as the Pro League’s ‘number one target’ and the report also claims Edwards is ready to sanction Salah’s exit, if as expected, the former Chelsea player makes it clear he is ready to make the move to the Middle East where he could become the world’s highest paid player.