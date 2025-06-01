Michael Edwards looks set to pull off Liverpool transfer five years in the making

Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Florian Wirtz and Michael Edwards is said to have been tracking the playmaker for some time.

There might not be a better operator in football when it comes to recruitment. Just like every club in the world would jump at the chance to have Pep Guardiola as their manager, they would covet Michael Edwards leading their transfer business.

While Jurgen Klopp is rightly hailed for leading Liverpool's return to the European elite, Edwards is heralded similarly by Kopites. The list of players that he helped sign is outstanding.

It was Edwards and his team who persuaded Klopp to sign Mo Salah over Julian Brandt in 2017. What a decision that proved to be. Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Sadio Mane, Alisson Becker, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Gini Wijnaldum, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Luis Diaz among others were recruited while Edwards served as sporting director between 2016-2022. Roberto Firmino had arrived just before Klopp's arrival but became a pivotal player in the right system. Edwards had been instrumental in recruiting the Brazilian from Hoffenheim.

It felt like a hammer blow when Edwards departed his role in 2022. Liverpool lost the shrewdest of operators. As a consequence, it caused disruption in the role. His successor, Julian Ward, lasted just a year. That led to Jorg Schmadtke being parachuted into the post on an interim basis.

And when Klopp announced his exit as manager in January 2024, having delivered seven major trophies, including the Champions League and Premier League, even the most ardent of Liverpool fans must have been fearing the worst.

Edwards return

Yet the return of Edwards two months later allayed some fears. Having rejected jobs at Chelsea and Manchester United, his appetite was whetted by being offered a fresh challenge. Liverpool's owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), appointed Edwards the firm's CEO of football.

Edwards and now-sporting director Richard Hughes could rightly toast this season's Premier League triumph. Granted, only Federico Chiesa was signed to be a fringe player. But they decided on Arne Slot to fill the monumental void left by Klopp. It seemed somewhat of a risk given Slot was scarcely known in these parts. But the data-led decision suggested Slot could thrive - and that he has.

With Liverpool being the current conquerors of England, it has given them a fillip for their summer recruitment. While the Reds might be champions, there are areas of the squad that need strengthening.

Wirtz pursuit

And Kopites are relishing the prospect of Florian Wirtz lining up for Liverpool next season. It was an almighty curveball - a pleasant curveball nonetheless - when the Reds started to be linked with Florian Wirtz. Perhaps some never felt that Liverpool were seriously interested and that the club's name was being touted to put pressure on Bayern Munich and Manchester City, who were regarded as the frontrunners.

But the Reds' keenness was cast iron. And now they are the frontrunners to sign one of the best prospects in Europe. City claimed they were not prepared to pay Bayer Leverkusen's price tag of £126 million. Bayern, who plenty expected Wirtz to join this summer, have publicly admitted defeat.

Wirtz has been attracted by the plan that Slot has him at Anfield. And it could be the fact that Edwards has reportedly been tracking Wirtz for five years that left him flattered. According to German newspaper BILD, Edwards first made contact with the playmaker's family when he was in FC Köln youth team. It's said that contact remained after Wirtz joined Bayer Leverkusen. And since returning to FSG, he intensified his efforts, including through German-speaking staff'.

Last summer, Hughes admitted that Liverpool were going to be opportunistic in his and Slot’s maiden summer. But this time around, it appears Edwards’ long-term efforts have reaped the dividends.