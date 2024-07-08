Getty Images

Liverpool team news: Liverpool’s transfer guru has been brilliant in the transfer market across his time at the club.

Michael Edwards’ ability to unearth talents in the market is highly revered - and he may have found another for Liverpool this summer.

His reinstating at the club, alongside Julian Ward and new director Richard Hughes, has been much-heralded news for Reds fans. A new manager at the helm is exciting, yet there is apprehension in the air which is only natural after one of the club’s greatest managers has left.

Therefore, this summer stands as a chance for the club to make some smart additions. Mainly because the squad is already so strong and balanced. Any additions are likely to be smart deals such as the potential move for Mainz’s Brajan Gruda. However, with more clubs now focusing heavily on the same type of data recruitment that gave Edwards his success, more clubs are in competition for ‘hidden gems’ than ever before. The 19-year-old is being eyed by Aston Villa, Bayer Leverkusen and multiple other clubs which suggests that he’s certainly a talented prospect.

Mainz struggled for the majority of last season, languishing in the relegation places, but a late season run thrust them out of trouble. Featuring alongside Liverpool loanee Sepp van den Berg, he started 19 times but he started six of the final seven games as they went unbeaten - missing only through a yellow card suspension. He netted in back-to-back wins over Darmstadt and Hoffenheim and on the final day (he also provided an assist) in a fine away win over Wolfsburg.

According to German outlet BILD, Gruda is wanted by Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Villa. His contract expires in 2026, meaning this is the last summer in which the club can demand a sizeable fee. With one report claiming £43m as the club’s potential value of the Germany youth international. Valued at £17m on Transfermarkt, it’s unclear whether a club will cough up such a fee after just 28 Bundesliga games in total.

While that is questionable, his stats certainly aren’t. DataMB’s figures prove he has been as well-rounded an attacker as you can get. Scoring highly across the board, with only his non-penalty goals (63rd percentile) and assists per 90 (70th percentile) falling outside of the elite brackets. That can also be offset by the fact his expected goals and assists figures which sits far higher in the 77th. However, it is still very commendable given it was his first full season.

His strengths come with the progressive carries, successful dribbles, key passes and offensive actions - all of which are in the 95th percentile or above placing him within the elite performers. For example, he has more offensive actions than Leroy Sane.