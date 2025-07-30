Liverpool have absolutely conned Bayern Munich in Luis Diaz transfer - opinion

Luis Diaz celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Arsenal. (Photo by PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool have been questioned about their decision to sell Luis Diaz, but is it a smart move by Richard Hughes?

Liverpool don’t seem to be slowing down in this summer’s transfer window as they continue to strengthen and upgrade the squad.

The Colombia international has been a good servant to the Reds, however, his excessive wage demands and contract status means that now is the time to sell and the Bundesliga giants are offering the sort of money that can’t be turned down. Liverpool are making a profit on a 28-year old who will be 29 halfway through next season with £65m on the table from Bayern.

Have Liverpool pulled the wool over Bayern Munich’s eyes?

Diaz is a known quantity with a lot of experience for his country and in European football and seems like a no-brainer for Vincent Kompany after losing Leroy Sane to Galatasaray and Jamal Musiala to injury. With a goal contribution rate of almost one every two games in the Premier League, is Richard Hughes making a mistake, or has Liverpool’s transfer supremo just pulled the wool over his opposite number’s eyes?

On the face of it, Diaz had a great season in 2024/25 with 13 goals and seven assists in the Premier League, however, a closer look shows that he contributed just four goals between September and April and four of his league goals came after the title was already sewn up. To balance this off, Diaz did help Slot get off to a good start as manager with five goals in the opening month of the season.

Despite it being his best campaign for Liverpool on paper, the devil in the detail does suggest that the Reds’ boss can more than cope with Diaz’s departure, especially with £65m worth of compensation. With all that money burning a hole in Hughes’ pocket, he now has to decide who to buy to replace a regular in the starting XI and a player who can fit seamlessly into Slot’s system.

Who has been linked with Liverpool to replace Luis Diaz?

There are a few names that are refusing to go away with the biggest being Real Madrid’s Rodrygo. disillusioned with his reduction in game time following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, the Brazil international is certain to leave, however, his wage demands are considered to be the biggest stumbling block for any of the clubs interested in signing the 24-year old. Arsenal had looked like early favourites before they bought Noni Madueke but Liverpool could now be the only realistic destination.

One player who would love to head to Anfield is Lyon’s Malick Fofana who dreams of replicating the achievements of players like Mohammed Salah. Not only would the 20-year old be considerably cheaper than Rodrygo in terms of transfer fee - £42m according to reports – he would also be nowhere near the Galactico in terms of wages.

A left field option would be Nick Woltemade of VFB Stuttgart who is capable of playing either through the middle or off the left despite his 6ft 6inch frame. The Germany international has earned comparisons to Lionel Messi for a reason. What Slot and Hughes will be looking for is someone capable of producing the same sort of numbers and work rate as Diaz, but with greater consistency. With £65m available to play with, they have no excuse not to find someone.