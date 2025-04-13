Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw against Brentford which means Liverpool need nine points to claim the Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta has claimed there are ‘lots of reasons’ why Arsenal are yet again set to finish as Premier League bridesmaids.

With Arsenal holding a 3-0 aggregate lead over Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final, it appeared that Arteta prioritised the second leg in the Spanish capital next week. But it means that the North London side’s 21-year wait for a Premier League title is set to to continue.

Arsenal finished as runners-up to Manchester City in 2022-23 and 2023-24. Despite City jettisoning this term, the Gunners have failed to take advantage and Liverpool have instead capitalised.

What Mikel Arteta said on the Premier League title race

On the the title race, Arteta said at his post-Brentford press conference via Football.London: “We still have six games to play in the Premier League, which are going to be really important. But for sure now it's all about winning.

“Yeah, it is difficult because obviously there are a lot of reasons why we are with that distance and the amount of things that we have to deal with. And still, we are where we are. But yeah, we want to be higher, that's for sure.”

Thomas Partey gave Arsenal the lead in the 61st minute but his effort was cancelled out by Yoane Wissa’s strike 13 minutes later. Arteta admitted that the Gunners’ defending was not good enough. The Emirates Stadium boss added: “After the equaliser, especially because we played with 10 men, a lot. But even with 10 men, I think we tried and we had two quite clear situations to finish the action better. I think we have to be critical with ourselves, especially the way we concede the goal.

“Again, at Brentford, you know what happens. You have a free kick, the goalie is going to put it there. From there trying to get a throw-in, from there trying to get a corner and then once you clear the ball it's a second ball game. And in that second ball game, we didn't defend the space close to the taker well enough, and then it's a lot to it because they did that really well, and it's our fault.

“We had an idea because we know certain players that we picked to end the starting line-up that they could not be able to finish the game. So, we had two eyes open with that one. We didn't expect the issue with Thomas that we had to take him out. And then for sure we didn't expect what happened with Jorginho that we ended up playing with 10 men.”

Liverpool go in search of extending the gap to 13 points when they welcome West Ham United to Anfield today. The Reds are aiming to bounce back after suffering a 3-2 loss at the hands of Fulham at Craven Cottage last weekend.