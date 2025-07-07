Mikel Arteta might be about to hand Liverpool a major transfer boost

Liverpool may be keeping an eye on what Arsenal are doing in the summer transfer window.

It’s a summer where several Premier League teams are looking to recruit in the same position.

For several months, it was there for everyone to see that there would be a scramble for strikers. In years gone by, it was the position that everyone wanted to play. In the 1990s, England were awash with options. But how the game has changed, with most teams playing with a solitary centre-forward, means that the ones at the top level are becoming less frequently available.

Heading into the transfer window, only Manchester City and Newcastle United were among those who do not really require an elite marksman. Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak are arguably the top two in the world.

But for Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea, it was different. Despite the Reds cruising to the Premier League title, many fans have agreed that it is an area that needs improving.

Arsenal close in on Gyokeres

Chelsea have so far signed two new strikers in Liam Delap and Joao Pedro from Ipswich Town and Brighton respectively. And Arsenal look set to seal their own new number nine. The Gunners, who finished as runners-up to the Reds in the top flight, are making progress in their pursuit of Viktor Gyokeres. BBC Sport suggests that Arsenal are closing in on the Sweden international in a potential £70 million deal.

Gyokeres has been prolific for Sporting CP since joining from Coventry City two years ago. He has fired 97 goals in 102 appearances for the Lions, who have won successive Portuguese titles.

Ekitike eyed

As a result, it means that Liverpool will have less competition should they wish to pursue a deal for Hugo Ekitike. The 22-year-old has been on the Reds’ radar after an impressive 2024-25 season with Eintracht Frankfurt. Ekitike bagged 22 goals in all competitions as Frankfurt finished fourth in the Bundesliga and qualified for the Champions League.

The German club have reportedly valued Ekitike at around £85 million. They have hoped that there could be a bidding war to ensure that their price tag is met. However, that may not be the case. Arsenal and Chelsea had also been linked with Ekitike, who is a France under-21 international. Manchester United are also said to be keen.