Trent Alexander-Arnold received boos after coming off the bench in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta has shared what he told Trent Alexander-Arnold after Liverpool's draw against Arsenal.

The entertaining 2-2 clash at Anfield between the Premier League champions and the second-placed Gunners became almost a sub-plot after the introduction of Alexander-Arnold in the second half.

The right-back was playing his first game since confirming he would leave Liverpool at the end of his contract in June. Alexander-Arnold is poised to join Real Madrid on a free transfer and the decision has not gone down well with sections of supporters.

Alexander-Arnold was booed onto the Anfield pitch by portions of the home faithful. The jeers continued when he received possession of the ball, although there were others who showed their support towards him.

Arteta was spotted speaking to Alexander-Arnold after the full-time whistle. But the Arsenal boss claimed that he only congratulated the right-back for winning the top-flight crown rather than offering him any comfort or advice to the reaction that he faced.

Speaking to Viaplay, Arteta said: "I congratulate all of the players for that because they deserve it. They have been the best team and I am sure they have put a lot of work and joy into that title and they deserve to be congratulated."

Alexander-Arnold will leave Liverpool having been at the club for the past 20 years. He has won eight major trophies with his boyhood club including two Premier Leagues and the Champions League.

But unlike Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah, who both signed new contracts last month, Alexander-Arnold will depart on a free transfer to Madrid. Portions of fans are vexed he is leaving without Liverpool banking a fee to join a major Champions League rival.

Head coach Arne Slot said at his post-match press conference: “It is definitely difficult for him because I think he said himself how difficult it was to leave this football club. And that is something that is important for us to hear as well, because we have to make it as difficult as possible. And fortunately for us many stay, like Virgil [van Dijk] and Mo [Salah]. Trent made the decision to go.

“But it is the way you want to look at it; I don’t know, I haven’t asked him but maybe he is positively surprised how the reactions were today. I don’t know because I haven’t spoken to him, but it was clear they were mixed reactions so it wasn’t all negative. And as it went onwards, the moment he had to take a free-kick everybody was cheering for him to score – and he was close. So I am not even sure if he has negative feelings about today. Maybe, maybe – but again, I haven’t spoken to him – it’s not even as negative as you think it is.

“I think if you clap it is not as loud as if you boo, but I didn’t count the amount of people booing and the ones that clapped for him. Like I said, they have the right to express their opinion. I think the first thing they did is give credit to Steven Gerrard one more time for the player he has been for this club.

“Then they sung for Conor Bradley, who deserved that completely because he played great [for] 60 or 70 minutes long – although he had to block the cross for the 2-1, but I will tell him [that] this week. He played really well and then afterwards, if you tell me 60/40, 50/50, 40/60, I don’t know – but what I do know is clapping is not as loud as booing.”