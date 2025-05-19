The AFC Bournemouth left-back is on Liverpool’s radar ahead of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool are closing in on a second signing before the transfer window even opens.

It’s been known for the best part of a year that Giorgi Mamardashvili will be joining the club. The Reds agreed a deal to sign the goalkeeper from Valencia last August for a fee of up to £29 million. Mamardashvili remained at the Spanish side for the 2024-25 season to continue to play regularly before making the switch to Anfield on July 1.

And despite the campaign still not being finished, Arne Slot’s side have acted swiftly to secure their Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement. Liverpool have unofficially known for months that the right-back will be departing for Real Madrid at the end of his contract before he informed Slot during March’s international break.

Frimpong move in motion

However, the idea of Jeremie Frimpong flying up the flank has Kopites excited. The 24-year-old has been excellent for Bayer Leverkusen, scoring 30 goals and recording 44 assists in 190 appearances - helping the club win their maiden Bundesliga title and DFB-Pokal last term.

According to reports, Frimpong’s medical has already started after being an unused substitute in Leverkusen’s 2-2 draw against Mainz 05. Liverpool are set to meet the Netherlands international’s release clause of around £30 million installed in his BayArena contract.

It is expected to be a busy summer and several areas of the squad could be bolstered despite Liverpool being runaway Premier League champions. Left-back is an area that has long been thought to strengthen, with a successor for Andy Robertson required. The Scotland international has been a tremendous servant, winning eight major trophies on Merseyside, but is now aged 31.

Kerkez hint

AFC Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez is high on Liverpool’s list. And the Hungary international may well have dropped a big hint that he could be on his way. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Frimpong has started his medical and that Slot wants a new left-back, with Kerkez one on the club’s radar. On Instagram, the 21-year-old liked the post, which suggests he is open to a move.

The former AC Milan full-back has recorded two goals and six assists for Bournemouth, who have accrued a club-record Premier League points total (53) and reached the FA Cup quarter-finals. Kerkez has admitted that he would be willing to depart the Vitality Stadium and a price tag of £45 million has been mooted.

Speaking before the FA Cup loss to Manchester City in March, Kerkez told The Athletic: “As a kid, you dream to play at the highest level, win the trophies, be on the best teams.

“These are the things that my agent is on. My dad is on. It is not something that they occupy me with because the season is still going, so there’s no point to talk about anything. There’s games left, the FA Cup is important for us — these are big things.

“And then, like I say, when someone comes (in for you) you never know what’s going to happen or where you’re going to end up. In the summer, we will see what happens.”