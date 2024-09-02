Getty Images

The Egyptian shed some light on his current contract situation after the Manchester United win.

Liverpool’s statement 3-0 win over Manchester United gave fans a lot to celebrate as they continued their perfect start to their first Premier League season under Arne Slot. The Dutchman came up against old Eredivisie rival Erik ten Hag and made sure his first meeting with him in England was one to remember.

Slot’s victory at Old Trafford makes him the first Liverpool manager since Bob Paisley in 1975 to win against United at the first time of asking. However, some post-match comments made by Mohamed Salah somewhat dampened the occasion, with conversations now once again circling the winger’s future.

After Saudi Arabia’s intense pursuit of Salah last summer, there has been an on-and-off conversation about whether the 32-year-old will remain at Anfield. The Egyptian has less than 12 months left on his contract and with no 2024 move on the cards, there are only two options remaining for Salah — leave as a free agent next summer or sign a new deal with Liverpool.

After contributing a goal and two assists against United, Salah was quizzed on his future during his post-match interviews. Speaking to Sky Sports, the winger admitted: “I had a good summer and had a long time to myself to try to stay positive because as you know it's my last year at the club. I just want to enjoy it and I don't want to think about it. I feel like I'm free to play football and then we'll see what happens next year.

“Coming into the game, I said it could be the last time [I play here with Liverpool]. No one at the club has spoken to me about contracts, so I'm just like, 'OK, I'm playing my last season' and see what happens at the end of the season.

“So far, we don't know with which club, but so far, yeah, my last game here with Liverpool. It's not up to me but nobody [has talked] to me about a contract with the club. We'll see.”

Naturally, hearing that no contract talks have been held is a worry for those who don’t want to see Salah leave. However, there is likely a lot more to the situation than the player’s comments.

It’s not often that players and managers give much away when it comes to discussing conversations behind the scenes. As far as Salah is aware, this is the final year of his current contract and there will only be new terms to consider if Liverpool choose to offer them. Of course, it has raised some concerns that nothing has been mentioned yet but surely now, with the summer transfer window out the way, it would make sense for Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards to start focusing on those they want to tie down with new deals.

It’s not just Salah in the picture either — both Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also approaching the end of their deals. The trio are extremely valuable members of Liverpool and they are all still giving everything on the pitch. Salah especially continues to set the pitch alight with his threat in front of goal. Not once since he joined Liverpool has he failed to meet double goalscoring figures and this season doesn’t look to be any different.

The Egyptian has contributed three goals and three assists in his first three Premier League fixtures and despite turning 33 next year, he is showing no signs of slowing down. Salah continues to prove how crucial he is for the Reds and it’s no surprise that Slot is a big fan of his.

“It's a lot of 'ifs’ but at this moment he’s one of ours and I’m really, really happy with him being one of ours,” the manager said when asked about Salah’s comments. “He plays really well. I don’t talk about contracts for players, but I can talk for hours about how Mo played today. But are you interested in that?”

Slot’s response indicates he would be more than happy to see Salah stay and the Egyptian himself has also said it ‘feels good’ to be at Liverpool right now. The Liverpool board has been preparing for Slot’s first season and have managed to keep the first team squad almost entirely in tact, despite the numerous exit links. While many expected to see a bulk of players follow Jurgen Klopp out the door, the Reds still look extremely familiar, which is a huge comfort for the fans.

If the powers that be at Liverpool have been busy working to avoid a hefty summer exit, surely now focus can shift to the next important thing, which is deciding on the futures of those out of contract next year. For now at least, Salah’s comments do not scream that he is headed for the door, but more that he is waiting for Liverpool to make a move.