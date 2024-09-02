Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Arne Slot has already written a piece of history as Liverpool manager after his win over Manchester United.

Liverpool arrived at Old Trafford on Sunday with nothing but three points on their mind. As fans and neutrals alike watched one of the most highly-anticipated derbies unfold, Arne Slot was 90 minutes away from securing a milestone just three Premier League games into in his Liverpool career.

Despite Manchester United enjoying the majority of possession overall, the visitors came away with a comfortable 3-0 win to continue their perfect start to the season. The Reds are now the only team in the league yet to concede a single goal.

Thanks to a Luis Díaz brace and Mohamed Salah’s third goal in as many games, Liverpool dealt United their second consecutive defeat, which leaves them down in 14th in the league table. Slot’s victory also earns him a slice of history, as he became the first Reds manager since Bob Paisley in November 1975 to win an opening clash against United.

To celebrate the Dutchman’s achievement, we’ve looked back through the archives at each Liverpool manager’s tenure, and how they fared against United in their first meetings. Take a look below as we start from Joe Fagan, who succeeded Paisley in July 1983.

Joe Fagan vs Man United (1983)

Fagan’s first meeting with United as Liverpool manager was in fact his first competitive match in charge. The Reds lost 2-0 to United in the FA Charity Shield on 20th August 1983. Fagan’s Liverpool also lost 1-0 to the Red Devils in the league the following month.

Kenny Dalglish vs Man United (1985)

Serving as player-manager during the 1985/86 season, Kenny Dalglish was unable to get the better of United, earning a draw in his first game in charge. That didn’t take away from his stunning achievement of winning Liverpool’s first double, though.

Celtic and Scottish football legend Sir Kenny Dalglish | Getty Images

Graeme Souness vs Man United (1991)

Ronnie Moran stood in as caretaker following Dalglish’s resignation but never met with United during this period. Graeme Souness took over in 1991 and drew 0-0 in his first meeting with the Red Devils on 6th October.

Roy Evans vs Man United (1994)

Roy Evans’ first match against United ended in a 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford after a lone goal from Paul Ince sealed the deal for Sir Alex Ferguson’s side.

Gérard Houllier vs Man United (1999)

Gérard Houllier joined Liverpool to work alongside Evans as joint managers but the latter departed in 1998. Houllier then completely took over the reins — his first meeting with United as solo manager ended in a 2-1 FA Cup fourth round defeat as Michael Owen’s early opener was cancelled out goals from Dwight Yorke and Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

Rafael Benítez vs Man United (2004)

Rafael Benítez’s first clash with United as Liverpool manager came in September 2004, ending in a 2-1 win for a Red Devils side featuring the likes of Paul Scholes, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Ruud Van Nistelrooy. A Mikaël Silvestre secured the Premier League win for United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roy Hodgson vs Man United (2010)

Steven Gerrard could’ve been the hero in Roy Hodgson’s first United match but unfortunately Dimitar Berbatov had other ideas. The Bulgarian’s hat-trick cancelled out Gerrard’s brace in a 3-2 outing at Old Trafford in September 2010.

Brendan Rodgers vs Man United (2012)

Despite a goal from Gerrard, it wasn’t enough to give Brendan Rodgers his first win over United as Liverpool manager. Ferguson’s side won 2-1 in the Premier League in September 2012.

Jurgen Klopp vs Man United (2016)

Pitching a team featuring the likes of Mamadou Sakho and Lucas Leiva, Jurgen Klopp lost his first meeting with United. The January 2016 Premier League clash ended 1-0 after a lone Wayne Rooney goal.