Liverpool FC transfer news: The Napoli attacker has been left out in the cold after the summer window.

Liverpool reportedly asked about the situation of Napoli forward Victor Osimhen during the summer transfer window.

It was a quiet summer for the Reds in terms of incomings; the duo of Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamarshdavili were the only two additions and the latter will remain on loan in Valencia for the rest of the season. There were plenty of exits with Sepp van den Berg, Fabio Carvalho and Bobby Clark three examples of permanent moves away and there were also several loan moves completed.

Liverpool’s stature has naturally seen high-value players linked with a move but they aren’t a club that have indulged in ‘big signings’ across the Michael Edwards era and it hasn’t changed under Richard Hughes so far. Yet, according to Corriere dello Sport, Liverpool had asked about him but rejected a potential move due to the financial demands involved.

The Nigerian forward has a brilliant record across three clubs with 77 goals in 133 games for Napoli, 18 in 38 for Lille and 20 in 36 for Belgian side R Charleroi SC. He is a highly coveted player but he currently finds himself out in the cold after a dramatic transfer window. Linked with moves to Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Al-Ahli, he remains at Napoli. The Saudi Arabian side pushed for a £67m move which was agreed but, as they signed Brentford’s Ivan Toney, their squad had too many international players and there was no room for the enigmatic striker.

To make matters worse, Napoli signed Romelu Lukaku and his debut goal was a clear sign that he is set to be the main man this season while Osimhen waits for his next move - which is currently unclear. With Liverpool already possessing Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota as striker options, any attacking additions in that central role are almost impossible unless one of the duo leaves.

Chiesa was brought in as an opportune purchase given his low price tag and his added value comes from the fact he can cover on each wing. Yet, Liverpool are continuing to trust Nunez and Jota - both of whom netted more than 15 goals in all competitions last season. The future of Osimhen will be an interesting one to follow but it is exciting to imagine a player of his pace, quality and overall stature leading the line at Anfield.