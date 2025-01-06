Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How Liverpool’s lineup could look based on the latest January transfer rumours.

Liverpool’s first result of 2025 has sparked more than just conversation around their performance. The Reds were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw against rivals Manchester United, whose manager only recently declared it a ‘possibility’ that they could be relegated.

Rúben Amorim gave an honest response to questions around United’s form, claiming it is ‘embarrassing’ to have lost the amount of games they have so far. The result did little to move United up the table and thanks to Arsenal also dropping points to Brighton, Liverpool remain six points ahead of the competition at the top of the Premier League table.

With the January transfer window now in full swing, the Reds could use the coming weeks to strengthen their side in the push for Arne Slot’s first league title. We’ve put together an estimated starting lineup based on recent transfer rumours and the latest contract discussions surrounding Liverpool.

Liverpool predicted XI after January transfer window

GK: Alisson

Giorgi Mamardashvili is due to arrive in the summer but Alisson remains Liverpool’s first choice in the net.

One of the biggest talking points in world football right now is whether Trent Alexander-Arnold will become a Real Madrid player this year. He has been on their radar for a while now and they’ve wasted no time in making an official move to try and prise him from Anfield this month.

Liverpool have already rejected an approach from Madrid and have now reportedly tabled mammoth new terms in attempt to tie their vice-captain down to his boyhood club. According to the Mirror, the Reds have offered Alexander-Arnold a five-year deal worth £78 million, which breaks down to £15.6 million per year, or £300,000 per week.

CB: Ibrahima Konaté

Reports towards the end of 2024 suggested that while the trio approaching the end of their contracts are at the forefront of discussions, Ibrahima Konaté is another ‘priority’. The French defender’s current terms expire in 2026 and Liverpool are looking to extend his time at Anfield.

CB: Virgil van Dijk

The captain is also free to discuss a pre-summer move but another Mirror update has claimed that Liverpool feel 'more confident' about agreeing terms with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. A two-year deal has been mooted.

LB: Milos Kerkez

Andy Robertson has come under fire for his mixed performances this season and talks of signing a new left-back have emerged rapidly. Milos Kerkez has become heavily linked with an Anfield switch from Bournemouth, who are close to signing a new left-back of their own. This opens up the floor for a potential move for Kerkez, who sporting director Richard Hughes signed during his time with the Cherries.

CM: Ryan Gravenberch

Despite playing a rotational role under Jurgen Klopp, Ryan Gravenberch has become a nailed on starter this season. The Dutch midfielder has started every Premier League game so far this season.

Alexis Mac Allister continues to impress as a workhorse in the middle of the park. As each week goes by, his £35 million price tag looks more like a bargain.

AM: Morgan Gibbs-White

According to Tom Collomosse, Liverpool are one of the several clubs showing ‘keen interest’ in signing Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest. The 24-year-old has three goals and three assists so far this season and is a key part of the East Midlands side. Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones have been competing for the third spot in midfield this season, so a new recruit could provide even more interesting competition as Slot decides on his ideal midfield three. However, it seems unlikely that surprise packages Forest will allow anyone to leave in January as they continue their superb run of form but it’s worth keeping an eye on Liverpool’s links with the ex-Wolves man.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer. | Getty Images

RW: Mohamed Salah

Like Van Dijk, Liverpool are hopeful of reaching an agreement with Salah for a new two-year deal. If he stays at Anfield beyond the summer, there’s no doubt he will remain an untouchable starter.

LW: Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo looks to be really enjoying his football at the moment, with four goals and an assist in his last five league appearances. The Dutch international played most of last season up front but he is relishing his opportunities on the left, supporting Luis Díaz who has led the attack in his last four outings and scored three goals.

CF: Luis Díaz

Diogo Jota being back from injury is a huge boost for the Reds but the combination of Díaz, Gakpo and Salah seems to have become the preferred front three. Díaz has been flourishing in the No.9 role and has 12 goals and three assists in all competitions.