The transfer saga with Brighton and Chelsea is set to continue after the latest reports.

Liverpool’s seemingly confirmed deal for Moises Caicedo looks to be stalling, as reports claim the player is having ‘doubts’ over a potential move.

The 21-year-old has been the target of Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool during the summer transfer window to date; Chelsea had been leading the race for some time, but the Reds swooped in late last night to agree a £111m deal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having already signed Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, their midfield rebuild was well underway. They also allowed Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to leave on free transfers which enabled them to clear out their aging midfield roster.

On top of that, they earned around £50m from the sale of experienced duo Jordan Henderson and Fabinho - exits which left Liverpool short in the defensive midfield area. Their focus quickly shifted to Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, but the Saints rejected three bids - with the latest being a £45m offer - leaving them struggling in the market.

To make matters worse, Chelsea swooped in with a £48m deal and Liverpool retaliated with their bid for Caicedo, which has been accepted. However, Sky Sports News are now reporting that the player is having second doubts over a potential move.

The player and his representatives remain in London with no official word yet if Chelsea have returned with an improved offer. Of course, the two sides are set to face off on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, a game that could be nicknamed as the ‘Moises Caicedo derby’ following the events of the last few days.

Chelsea have already agreed a deal to sign Leeds United’s Tyler Adams to cover that defensive role but they are still targeting at least one more midfielder for that position.