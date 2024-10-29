Liverpool FC news: The inaugural football awards saw no Liverpool players in the top 30.

While the footballing world were busy mulling over who should have won the Ballon d’Or, Liverpool fans were confused by the omission of Mohamed Salah from the top 30 list.

The last time the Reds had a strong influence at the awards was during the height of their success under Jurgen Klopp. Fans will remember when nine players were in the final shortlist of 30 players, around the time they won the Premier League and Champions League. Yet it was Manchester City’s Rodri who edged out Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.

Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane both finished second-place in 2019 and 2022 respectively, with both being pipped to the post by Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema. For Salah, who burst onto the elite scene in 2018, he has been shortlisted for the award five times.

Those have included two fifth-place finishes, a sixth, a seventh and, his lowest-ever finish in 2023 as he finished 11th last season. Following last season’s performances, which saw him produce 28 goal contributions in the Premier League as well as a further nine in the Europa League, he was not included in the final 30 which has left fans feeling incredible aggrieved over the decision.

One comment from a fan read: ‘Mo Salah is the most disrespected player in Ballon D’Or history… I know football isn’t all about G/A but there’s outrage Vini Jr didn’t WIN the Ballon D’Or off a 35 G/A season. Salah’s WORST season at Liverpool was 37 G/A… The question is, why is he so disrespected?’

While another wrote: ‘Just a reminder that Mo Salah was not selected for the Ballon d’Or, despite having 39 G/A in 34 starts last season. Victim of his own success and the standards he produces every season.’

His record should have been enough for him to be a major player, says one fan: ‘Salah has 219 goals and 96 assists in 361 games for Liverpool. That's 315 goal involvements in 361 games playing as a winger. That's generational. Yet he has never been better than 5th in the Balon D'or.’

With Salah currently beginning the season in fine form, with eight goals and seven assists in 14 games, he has set a very high standard. Under Arne Slot, they are being tipped for the Premier League title and to be competitive in all of their other competitions which suggests he could be in line for a successful season where he would likely return to football’s top table.

Given he has been one of the Premier League’s best players for the past six years behind the likes of Van Dijk, Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland, his omission is rather puzzling and further lays claim to the fact that football awards, on the whole, need re-evaluating.