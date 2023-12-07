The Aston Villa midfielder has been in brilliant form this season and is starting to attract attention from several clubs, including Liverpool.

Douglas Luiz has been one of Villa's star men this season.

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz has spoken out on his future following a brilliant run of form this season that has seen him linked with several Premier League clubs, including Liverpool.

Luiz, 25, has developed from a defensively-minded player into an all-round figure in Unai Emery's midfield having netted six goals and provided four assists in 23 games so far this season and he is proving to be one of the surprise performers this year.

Prior to their victory over Manchester City last night, Luiz sat down with Sky Sports to discuss the links surrounding him following his great run of form as he played down reports that claimed both Liverpool and Arsenal had taken an interest in him ahead of the January transfer window.

He said: "I am very happy to hear the stories but I am here at Aston Villa. My focus is totally here. I don't spend a lot of time looking at the stories. I see them, but I don't focus on that and I'm not looking at it every day. My head is here at Aston Villa."

The Brazil international is under contract at Villa Park until 2026 but he has been linked with moves to Liverpool and Arsenal, with both sides having recruited in the midfield positions during the summer.

It's unclear why Luiz would want to abandon Emery's side anytime soon however, given that they sit in contention for the Champions League places and are one of the favourites to go and win the Europa Conference League.

