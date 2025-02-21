Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are eight points above Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool and Arsenal will both be stronger next season - regardless of the outcome of the Premier League title race.

The battle to be crowned champions has taken an intriguing twist. The Reds moved eight points clear at the top of the table after a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa - but they have played one game more than the Gunners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arne Slot’s side have another tricky encounter when they travel to current title holders Manchester City on Sunday. Meanwhile, Arsenal face struggling West Ham United tomorrow and can close the gap to five points.

An intriguing finale to the season is set to ensure. But Carragher, writing in his column for The Telegraph, believes both Liverpool and Arsenal are not the finished articles. And the Kop favourite believes that the Reds will ‘significantly invest’ in their squad in the summer transfer window even if out-of-contract trio Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold commit to new contracts.

What’s been said

Carragher said: “Liverpool’s expected goal difference is superior to Arsenal’s – the calculation about how many goals a side is expected to score in comparison to how many they are expected to concede. That demonstrates how, to this point at least, Liverpool are the more balanced line-up.

“There are a few causes of concern more recently, however. It is hard to imagine Liverpool failing to score against City this weekend. Equally, on current form you would not bet on them keeping a clean sheet. Without wishing to sound overly critical, Liverpool should have beaten Everton and Aston Villa, albeit they were tough away games, given the injury issues of both opponents. The goals they conceded were preventable. Those are the type of fixtures in which you expect a title-winning side to tough it out and get over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My suspicion is Liverpool and Arsenal will be much stronger teams a year from now, which means even the eventual champions will think there is much more to come. The title will be won by the side who can overcome their current imperfections to get over the line.

“Strange as it sounds, if Liverpool do win the league it would still be surprising if they did not significantly invest this summer. Even if Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold stay, Slot’s squad needs improving with three or four first team-ready additions.

“Whoever falls short this season will be asking themselves if they could have done a little more in the summer and January transfer windows. It is sure to dominate the post-season discussion at Anfield and the Emirates if there are just a few points between first and second. I am not convinced either club truly grasped the nettle with recruitment to maximise their chances.

‘Been banging the drum’

Carragher has called for Liverpool to bolster their defensive options in the summer. He added: “Arsenal supporters have been concerned since the start of the year that they do not have the necessary firepower. How Arteta must wish he had someone of the calibre of Cody Gakpo in his squad, the Dutchman’s 16 goals in this campaign going under the radar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For Liverpool, I have been banging the drum about the need for defensive reinforcement and wish they had a full-back like Jurrien Timber. The recent injuries to Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley leave Slot short of cover, but he still has his first-choice back four to select – a contrast to Arsenal’s injury problems up front.”