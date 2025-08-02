Liverpool youngster Rio Nguomoha has been impressing in pre-season and scored against Yokohama F. Marinos.

Rio Ngumoha already has earned the trust of Liverpool’s senior players, according to Neil Mellor.

The 16-year-old winger has been the toast of the Reds’ pre-season so far. Ngumoha’s performances have caught the eye and he scored a superb solo goal in the 3-1 victory over Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan.

The England youth international, who was signed from Chelsea last summer, is held in high regard by Liverpool. He was handed his first-team debut in a 4-0 FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley in January.

Ngumoha’s performances during the friendly campaign have got supporters debating plans for the upcoming Premier League title defence. Liverpool have sold Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich meaning there’s a berth that has opened in Arne Slot’s squad. But there is also the potential to loan Ngumoha to the Football League where he could play week in, week out.

However, former Anfield striker Mellor believes it would be best to keep Ngumoha at Liverpool where he can continue to learn from Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and the rest of the dressing room. And if Ngumoha is handed chances in competitive games then his team-mates won’t be concerned.

Speaking on LFCTV, Mellor said: “As a young player, you can sometimes be tempted to play the easy ball. You need that bit of quality but also belief to say: I'm capable of doing this. He picks the ball up on the halfway line and drives to the edge of the box. He takes responsibility and has that quality. The fans know how special this young talent can be for Liverpool.

“He's not even fully developed. There is more to develop in terms of that physically. Learning around some of the best players in world football has got to be one of the best things for a young player. He is trusted. How many 16 year olds up and down the country are trusted to be around senior players and they pass you the ball because they know he is brave enough.

“The mentality will be interesting because he's seen Luis Diaz move on and he'll be thinking that's one player less in my pathway. Can I be involved on match-days? I'm not saying starting games but being around the dressing room gives him that opportunity to really learn and develop what is expected at Liverpool rather than going out on loan in the Championship, where it is completely different standards.

“He is a young boy. He is going to have inconsistency with his performances and make mistakes. I can see the lads in dressing room, Robertson, Salah, Van Dijk, Alisson, Endo, who can really helped the younger players and will bring them back in if they step out of line. I'm a big believer of learning and developing around the best, which is what Liverpool are at the moment.”