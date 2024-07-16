Neil Warnock.

England manager: The former Liverpool boss left the club at the end of last season.

Neil Warnock is sceptical over whether former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could take over as England manager after Gareth Southgate’s exit - and claims there’s one job he may be waiting for.

The England boss has stepped down after their recent European Championships final defeat to Spain in Berlin. Southgate took over in 2016 and led England to a World Cup semi-final in Russia before losing out to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

England were then dumped out by France in the 2022 Qatar tournament before Sunday’s defeat to Spain. Reported frontrunners have included Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe, ex-Everton boss Frank Lampard, ex-Everton player and current U21 boss Lee Carsley, Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino - but Klopp’s name is nowhere to be seen.

He was asked by the USA national team whether he would take on that role but he promptly declined - and it is unclear if he would take the England job (or any) at the current time in his hiatus.

Warnock believes there would be little chance of Klopp taking over as he may have his eyes on the Germany role one day. Warnock told BetVictor: “I don't know whether the England job would suit Jurgen Klopp’s style and whether he could get a squad up to speed with how we wants them to press within a 10-day period. “If you look back to some of the players he signed at Liverpool, it took them anywhere between six months and a year to understand what he wants tactically. You don't get that time in international football.

“Would it be enough for him as a manager to not be with the players each day? And would he even want to be England manager? He may think that he would rather be the Germany manager, and at some point, taking the England job may mean he misses out on the opportunity to be the German manager.

“He's clearly a fantastic manager and I'd love to see him coach England because I think he'd do an amazing job. But whether everything would fit in the jigsaw the way you'd want it to, I'm not so sure.”