Liverpool are keen to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool are expected to step up their efforts to purchase Alexander Isak after agreeing to sell Luis Diaz.

Diaz is closing in on leaving the Reds after three-and-a-half years at the club. The winger has left Liverpool’s pre-season training camp in Asia having agreed to join Bayern Munich for around £65 million. Diaz was omitted from Arne Slot’s squad for a 4-2 friendly loss against AC Milan, with the head coach admitting it was because of the ongoing speculation around the former Porto man’s future.

What’s been said

Slot said: “In Lucho’s situation, it was, yeah. There’s a lot of rumours around him lately and I cannot go into that. He’s training really well with us but we have decided for now not to play him yet.

“I’m used to talking to most of my players on a regular basis. Like I said, Lucho is training really well and we’ve decided that he’s not playing at the moment in the games. I cannot comment much more about that.”

Despite scoring 13 goals to help Liverpool win the Premier League last season, the Colombia international is keen to depart Anfield after being unable to agree on a new deal. Diaz explored an exit last summer, with Manchester City previously keen, and he was wanted by Barcelona earlier this summer.

Diaz’s exit will help be the catalyst for the Reds moving for Isak. Although Liverpool have purchased Hugo Ekitike for up to £79 million from Eintracht Frankfurt, they covet Newcastle United striker.

Isak did not travel with their Magpies to Singapore for a 3-2 friendly loss against Arsenal, with the Magpies suggesting he picked up a thigh injury, and Toon manager Eddie Howe has confirmed the Sweden international will not join the squad in South Korea when they face a K-League XI.

Isak has three years remaining on his St James’ Park deal but reports suggest he wants to complete a ‘dream’ move to Premier League champions Liverpool.

Newcastle Plan B

While Newcastle are reluctant to sell their talisman, who scored 27 goals last season, it appears they are putting a Plan B in place. The Magpies were already looking to sign Yoanne Wissa of Brentford, but they would also need a replacement for Isak if he is to complete a switch to Liverpool for what would be a British transfer record of at least £120 million.

They have identified Benjamin Sesko of Red Bull Leipzig to potentially move to St James’ Park. Leipzig are open to a sale after failing to qualify for Europe in the 2025-26 season. Sesko netted 21 times for the German outfit last term despite their struggles.

Sky Sports Germany reporter Phillipp Hinze posted on X: “Newcastle United have now entered into negotiations with Benjamin Sesko’s agents. The club and the player’s camp are in talks. Despite other reports, there is, according to our information, no fundamental verbal agreement yet. However, the Magpies are seriously pushing! Should an agreement be reached, Newcastle will then approach RB Leipzig. They continue to demand a package of around €80 million (£70 million.”