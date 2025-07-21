Liverpool are keen to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak in the summer transfer window.

Alexander Isak is ‘listening’ to what Al-Hilal can offer him after his Newcastle United future has become shrouded in doubt.

Isak is the Magpies’ talisman and plundered 27 goals last season. The striker helped Eddie Howe’s side finish fifth in the Premier League and qualify for the Champions League, as well as netting in the 2-1 Carabao Cup final victory over Liverpool. That triumph ended Newcastle’s 70-year wait for a major trophy.

Isak has three years remaining on his St James’ Park contract. Newcastle are keen to retain the Sweden international, but his future on Tyneside does not appear to be cast iron. Liverpool are keen to sign Isak if he is available. That is the Reds pressing on with recruiting Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Talks ongoing

Isak has also reportedly had an approach from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. It was suggested over the weekend that the 25-year-old had given the green light for discussions to take place a potential transfer to the Gulf state.

In addition, French outlet L’Equipe has suggested the same. It’s said that ‘without confirming a departure to this championship but to, at least, listen to the financial and sporting arguments of the club’.

Interestingly, L’Equipe reports that Newcastle have set an asking price of around £112 million (€130 million). Liverpool informed the Magpies they would be prepared to pay £120 million for Isak. However, The Telegraph claims that Howe’s side would want at least £150 million.

What’s been said

Newcastle made the decision to leave Isak out of their squad for their 4-0 pre-season loss at the hands of Celtic on Saturday. Explaining the decision, manager Howe said: “It was my decision. I decided to send him home due to the speculation around him. The last thing he wanted is to be sat in the stand watching, that wasn’t fair to him.

“I’d say we have a few players who are irreplaceable. Your top players are so hard to find. They are so hard to recruit and develop and make them into those players. When you have them, you need to treasure them. We certainly as staff recognise his talent and ability. We are desperate to keep him as part of our team.

“It is difficult for me to sit here and give 100 per cent clarity on any player. I’d never sit here and do that. It is football and you never know what can happen. All I can say is that Alex is happy at Newcastle, he loves the players and staff, the team.

“I have never had any issue with him other than seeing him express his talent and express himself. Certainly I am confident that he is going to be here at the start of the season.”

Newcastle are hoping to tie Isak down to a new contract. However, it has been suggested that the Magpies cannot increase the former Real Sociedad centre-forward’s wages significantly. He is already one of the highest-paid players at St James’ Park and that they might have to trim the wage bill or make a sale to comply with Premier League profit and sustainability rules.