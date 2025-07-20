Liverpool are keen to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, who missed a pre-season friendly loss against Celtic.

Newcastle United cannot afford to drastically increase Alexander Isak’s current wage, reports suggest.

Liverpool are keen to sign the striker, having registered interest with the Magpies. The Reds would be willing to pay £120 million for Isak, who fired 27 goals in the 2024-25 season. One of those efforts was against the Reds in the Carabao Cup final as Newcastle won 2-1 to end their 70-year trophy drought. Eddie Howe’s side also finished fifth in the Premier League and qualified for the Champions League.

As a result, Newcastle are reluctant to sell their talisman. Having been taken over by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund almost four years ago, their ambitions are for the Magpies to reach the upper echelons of European football.

However, despite being the richest club in the world, Newcastle have not been able to spend lavishly. They have had to adhere to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, and last summer were forced to sell Elliott Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to Nottingham Forest and Brighton respectively.

Isak contract situation

The Magpies have not had to make any sales so far, with their financial position improving. They are keen to tie Isak down to a new deal even though he has three years remaining on his current St James’ Park contract.

Talks have opened with Isak and his camp. However, it is reported by The Athletic that it ‘does not appear any material progress has yet been made’ in terms of coming to an agreement over terms.

Isak is already one of the highest earners at St James’ Park along with the likes of Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes. It is said that the Magpies want to make the Sweden international the best-paid player in their history. However, The Athletic claims that the Magpies do not have too much more headroom and ‘ cannot afford to massively increase his wages’.

If Newcastle were to give Isak a bumper pay rise then it’s suggested they ‘may need to trim the wage bill elsewhere, or potentially sell, due to PSR’. In addition, Isak’s salary demands ‘could be vast’ on the open market. If he remains in the North East and does not sign a fresh deal, it’s suggested the ex-Real Sociedad man could be sold next summer.

Howe breaks silence on Isak speculation

Interestingly, Isak was not included in Newcastle’s squad for their 4-0 pre-season loss against Celtic. Toon boss Howe admitted he omitted the centre-forward because of the ongoing speculation. He said: “It was my decision. I decided to send him home due to the speculation around him. The last thing he wanted is to be sat watching, that wasn’t fair to him. But, I’m confident he will be a Newcastle player at the end of the window.”

Liverpool would remain open to signing Isak in the summer transfer window. That is despite the Reds closing in on signing Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt - after Newcastle had bids turned down. Ekitike netted 22 goals for the German side last season.