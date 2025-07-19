Liverpool have expressed interest in signing Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak for a fee of £120 million.

Alexander Isak has given his agent the green light to discuss a potential Newcastle United departure, reports suggest.

According to Foot Mercato, the striker is open to departing the Magpies after Liverpool registered their interest earlier this week.

Isak plundered 27 goals for Newcastle in the 2024-25 season. He netted in the 2-1 win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, which ended the Magpies’ 70-year wait for a major trophy, and helped them finish fifth in the Premier League to qualify for the Champions League.

Eddie Howe’s side are steadfast that their talisman will not leave in the summer transfer window. Isak is Liverpool’s dream centre-forward target, with Arne Slot’s side hoping to bolster the position in the summer transfer window. The Reds told Newcastle they would be willing to do a deal for £120 million earlier this week. Liverpool have turned their attention to Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt, with the Magpies having bids rejected, but would still be open to signing Isak if he were available.

Saudi interest in Isak

The Sweden international has three years remaining on his Newcastle contract. However, he continues to be linked with an exit, with Saudi Arabia now a mooted potential destination. It’s reported by Foot Mercato that Al-Hilal have expressed an interest in Isak, having so far failed to sign Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen. The report suggests that Isak is ‘open to the move to Saudi Arabia’ with former Inter Milan boss Simeone Inzagi taking over as Al-Hilal head coach.

Al-Hilal are owned by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund - who also have Newcastle under their umbrella.

Liverpool door open

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano said on Liverpool’s chances of signing Isak on his YouTube channel: “The position has always been clear. Liverpool told Newcastle they want to offer £120 million.

“Newcastle closed the doors, they want to keep the player. If Newcastle change their mind and want to sell the player to Liverpool, Liverpool are still open to that. He is the dream target. Still, no big movements so let's wait and see. Newcastle maintain their stance and that is to be respected but Liverpool have not told Newcastle goodbye.”

Liverpool are aiming to bolster their striker position despite comfortably winning the Premier League title last season. Nunez started only eight matches on the way to landing the 20th English championship in the club’s history and netted just seven times in all competitions. Nunez could depart Anfield after three inconsistent years following an arrival from Benfica for what could become £85 million.

Napoli were keen on signing the Uruguay international but reportedly walked away because of the Reds’ price tag of £51 million. The Serie A champions have instead signed Lorenzo Lucca from Udinese.

Luis Diaz is capable of operating as a false number nine but he is more suited to the left flank and has an uncertain future. Diaz is coveted by Bayern Munich and Barcelona, with the former having a bid of £58.5 million rejected.