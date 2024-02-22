Next Liverpool manager: Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso responds to questions on future
Liverpool are looking for a new manager to replace Jurgen Klopp in the summer when he departs Anfield and Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso remains a frontrunner.
He is currently starring in Germany and Bayer Leverkusen lead the Bundesliga. Alonso has once again been asked about his future plans - with rivals Bayern Munich also in need of a new head coach this summer. Thomas Tuchel announced he would be leaving earlier this week, at the end of the season.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alonso faced the media on Thursday and had this to say. "Maybe you have some questions about my future, but I’m sorry, I have nothing new to say. I wanted to say that beforehand,” he said, via Bild.
“Right now I’m the [Leverkusen] coach. That’s for sure. I have nothing new to say for the future. We will see. It’s normal that there are questions, but it’s off topic now. Now is not the time for me to talk much about it.”
He added: “This week was normal. It was quiet for us. We had three training sessions. That is normal. I know that it is my goal, it is my job, to be successful with the team. This is my work. We are in a very good situation right now. We want to continue like this. That’s enough for me.”