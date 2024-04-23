Liverpool’s search for a replacement for Jurgen Klopp has led them to Feyenoord boss Arne Slot, according to the latest reports.

While Ruben Amorim is still on ‘standby’ as a candidate, Slot has emerged as a leading contender after developing a strong reputation in Holland across his time at AZ Alkmaar and his current club. The Athletic have reported today that Slot fits all the criteria set during Liverpool’s extensive search for a new manager due to his attacking brand of football and track record of developing young talent. It’s important to consider that while he is a ‘strong candidate’ no deal has been done at this stage.

Here at LiverpoolWorld we’ve decided to break down Slot’s career to date, key players he’s managed and how his side compares to other European teams this season.

AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord

He began his coaching career at AZ Alkmaar where he was lauded for his style and while there was no trophy successes, he managed a 55.17% win ratio across 58 games. Prior to that, he was an assistant manager at the club for a few years learning his craft and he started strong by earning 2.11 points per game in the Eredivisie, which is the highest of any coach in the club's history. That earned him the Feyenoord job for the start of the 2021/22 campaign and he finished third in his debut campaign but he did manage to reach the Europa Conference League final, losing narrowly 1-0 to Jose Mourinho’s Roma. But it was the club’s first European final since 2002.

In his second season, he won the Eredivisie in what was a brilliant season which was the club’s first since 2017. His most recent trophy success came when his side won the Dutch Cup, beating NEC 1-0 in the final on April 21. He boasts a strong win percentage of 64.38% across 146 games.

Best players managed

Across his time in management, he has helped to develop several young players who have achieved brilliant individual campaigns. Most recently, this season has seen the emergence of striker Santiago Gimenez who has netted 24 goals and provided seven assists in 40 games. He also managed 28 goals in all competitions last season and he has been a target for several Premier League clubs as a result.

Other names are lesser known to most English fans but he has developed youngsters who boast good reputations in Holland and their highest valued players on Transfermarkt are Gimenez, Lutsharel Geertruida, Dávid Hancko, Mats Wieffer and Quinten Timber to name a few.

All of those were acquired for low fees and are likely to leave in the future for sizeable profits. The average age of 23.9 showcases the young side he has built and they’ve competed well against Champions League opposition this season despite finishing third.

How Feyenoord compare to European sides

His side’s have been known for their high-energy pressing and attacking play and the figures prove that his style would match well with Liverpool’s squad. Since he took over at Feyenoord in 2021, his side have managed to win possession in the final third 16 more times (722) than Liverpool (706) which shows that he has elements of Klopp’s tactics.