Darwin Nunez scored four goals in Liverpool’s 5-0 pre-season win over RB Leipzig.

Jurgen Klopp saluted a ‘perfect night’ for Darwin Nunez as he silenced his Liverpool critics.

The striker opened his Reds account in emphatic style with a four-goal haul in a 5-0 pre-season routing of RB Leipzig.

Nunez signed for Liverpool for what could become a club-record £85 million deal from Benfica earlier this summer.

Yet he came in for flak following performances against Manchester United and Crystal Palace during the tour of the Far East.

Nunez displayed his quality against Leipzig, though, as he notched four second-half goals. Mo Salah was also on target before the break.

Salah could have had another goal himself after Liverpool were awarded a penalty when Luis Diaz was brought down.

But the Egyptian, who recently signed a new contract until 2025, gave responsibility to Nunez - and he duly found the back of the net.

Although Klopp knows there’s much to improve on as the Reds now head to Austria for a pre-season training camp, he was happy with the overall performance.

What’s been said

Darwin Nunez is embraced by Mo Salah after scoring his first Liverpool goal. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Speaking to LFC TV, the Anfield boss said: “First half, good moments, lesser good moments, not enough movements. We need to get used to playing 50, 60, or 70 minutes in a football game - in the end, 90 or one-hour training.

“You need to get used to this again. We struggled a little bit and I wanted us to be a bit more hard on ourselves and I go over that point in pre-season and move more.

“I think we did that in the second half. Hendo came on, Milly was lively like hell and we created chances.

“Then Mo, I’m not sure if it’s a clause in his new contract to be generous as hell, but he gave Darwin the penalty!

“Then the box of pandora was open and it was the perfect night for him.

“We always think that we play a lot of money and the players don’t feel any pressure or whatever.

“They are only human beings. In the first part, [his] touch is not perfect and all of a sudden, players in this generation read social media. It’s not smart but they do.

“All of a sudden, you get in a rush and all these kind of things and that’s the best way to stop all of these discussions.