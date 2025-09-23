Liverpool and Southampton team news ahead of the Carabao Cup third-round tie at Anfield.

Liverpool turn their attention to the Carabao Cup when they welcome Championship side Southampton to Anfield in the third round on Tuesday (19.45 BST).

The Reds’ priority is very much defending the Premier League title and trying to add a seventh Champions League to the trophy cabinet. But Liverpool have won the Carabao Cup a record 10 times and head coach Arne Slot may have some unfinished business after losing 2-1 to Newcastle United in last season’s final at Wembley.

Liverpool have recorded six wins in as many games this term and top the Premier League by five points after a 2-1 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby last weekend.

Ahead of the Carabao Cup clash, here’s the latest team news for both sides.

Liverpool team news

Slot will once again have a full complement of players that he can select from. Curtis Jones came off the bench against Everton after an injury and will be in contention to start and build fitness.

The Reds boss has already confirmed that Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Mo Salah will not play against Southampton, having featured in every minute of the previous three fixtures. The quintet and No.1 goalkeeper Alisson Becker are likely to be rested entirely, which means that Giorgi Mamardashvili will feature in goal after arriving from Valencia in the summer transfer window.

Southampton team news

Wellington - out

The left-back, who joined the Saints in the summer, suffered an ankle injury last month and has been ruled out for a prolonged period.

Joe Aribo - minor doubt

The forward has yet to play for Southampton this season. He had been considering his future after the club’s relegation from the Premier League but did not get a move away from the south coast. Much will depend on whether Aribo is fit enough although he has been reintegrated in training.

Sam Edozie - minor doubt

In a similar position to Aribo. Edozie has yet to play this term and much will depend on his condition.

Still set to make changes

Southampton’s bid to immediately return to the top flight has not started smoothly. They suffered a 3-1 loss against Hull City last weekend and sit 19th in the Championship table.

However, head coach Will Still has admitted he will look to utilise his squad against Liverpool but insists the Saints can pull off an upset. He said at his pre-match press conference: “No-one is blind to the challenge. The best team in England, probably one of the best teams in Europe. We expect it to be a challenge but’s a cup, it’s a one-off. We have to show a bit of personality and bravery to stand back up. It will present opportunities for other players. Just go for it, don’t overthink or overanalyse it. We have to be counted for.

“Grimsby have done it in the previous round (knocking out Manchester United) and it’s a one-off. I just want us to have a go, to be brave, show a bit of what we’re about and not just crumple. We need to be good at what we go.

“I think we have a massive squad. Some players need to play and some need an opportunity. That's what will happen. We’re never going to completely diregard it and put a load of under-21 players. We have got a lot of good players and some players deserve the opportunity. It's about getting the right mix between those who need to play and deserve to play.

“They have got a very clear identity and a pattern in what they do. Whoever is on the pitch is going to be an incredibly good team. with very good individuals. We’re aware of the quality they have, whether that’s the full squad and starting line-up or ones who have played a bit less. We have analysed them, what the main strengths and qualities are but are not overly focused on.”