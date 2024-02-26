Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk lifting the Carabao Cup

Liverpool legend Ray Houghton expressed how every other supporter was feeling after an “emotional” Carabao Cup final.

The Reds clinched what could turn out to be Jurgen Klopp’s last trophy at the club in stoppage time - with captain Virgil van Dijk the hero. His bullet header at the death was enough to edge out a closely fought Wembley showdown.

Many had written Liverpool off before the game given the injury crisis. Klopp was without Alisson, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara, with Ryan Gravenberch also needing to be stretchered off in the first half.

A youthful and injury-stricken Liverpool side stunned the Blues in extra time - despite relying on Caoimhin Kelleher throughout. Klopp now has his first trophy in the bag, with his sights firmly set on more major honours.

Winning the Carabao Cup has often been used as a springboard for further success and Liverpool are still competing for the Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup. The focus switches to the latter competition in midweek when the Reds take on Southampton at Anfield.