‘Obscene’ - pundit on what could happen with Liverpool player

Liverpool could face a battle to keep hold of one of their most prized assets in the near future

Robbie Savage believes Liverpool’s resolve will be seriously tested by Al-Ittihad before the Saudi Arabian transfer deadline as they target a swoop for Mohamed Salah. The former Premier League midfielder has highlighted the fact that the Reds will have a huge decision to make regarding the attacker’s future at Anfield.

The Reds’ star is being linked with a whopping £200million exit which would see him become one of the most expensive footballers of all time if a deal worth in the region of that price tag was to be struck. However, Jurgen Klopp’s side are believed to have no interest in cashing in on their main man at this stage.

Liverpool signed the forward back in 2017 from Roma. The 31-year-old, who is an Egypt international with 90 caps under his belt, has since scored 188 goals in 409 games in all competitions since his switch to Merseyside.

Savage has had this to say on Salah’s situation, as per Planet Sport: “Mohamed Salah is one of Liverpool’s greatest strikers. You look at [Kenny] Dalglish, you look at [Ian] Rush, you look at [Robbie] Fowler, you look at all the greats that Liverpool have had. Mo Salah undoubtedly is up there with those names. What a brilliant player. The transfer window is closed in our country but in Saudi Arabia it’s open until Thursday. That must be a huge worry for Liverpool.

“Surely everybody has a price. Credit to Mo Salah, he’s been playing with a smile on his face. Pictures of him leaving the training ground, waving, and smiling. It looks like the transfer speculation has not affected him.

“But there comes a point, surely, when every single player in world football has a price. If that price is £200m, what would Liverpool do? Inevitably, we all know football is a business. I know they couldn’t get anybody in now until January, but £200m, if that’s to be the offer, what would Liverpool do?

“Would Liverpool think ‘we have to accept that’ or would they just say ‘no’ flat out. One thing I’ve seen is that would not affect Mo Salah. He would keep his head down, keep playing to the best of his abilities like he did against Aston Villa. But then it comes to the personal side. Reports suggesting that Mo Salah is on £350,000 per week at Liverpool, he might get that a day playing for Al-Ittihad.

“Players already there: Benzema, Fabinho, Kante. An unbelievable opportunity to earn vast amount of money for not just Mo Salah’s family but the whole generation of family that Mo Salah could look after for the rest of his life. It’s just an obscene amount of money.

“What do I think will happen? I think there might be another bid in. How strong will Liverpool be? How strong will Mo Salah be? With the [English] transfer window closing now, Liverpool not being able to bring in other players, I think that Mo Salah will stay at Liverpool. I might be completely wrong. Mo Salah, I believe, will be a Liverpool player at least until January.”