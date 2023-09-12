Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After a turbulent transfer window, Liverpool have finally managed to bring in a haul of new midfielders for their struggling engine room, but five of their own have also headed out the door. The entire summer for the Reds was so laser-focused on restructuring their midfield that very little attention was deployed elsewhere.

However, whispers on the January rumour mill have already started and Jurgen Klopp could be revisiting his pursuit of new defensive options. There has also been the mention of Caoimhín Kelleher moving on from Anfield as he looks to secure more regular time on the pitch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent links have connected the shot-stopper to a move to Celtic to play under former Reds boss Brendan Rodgers, and while that would take a solid back-up option away from Liverpool, it would be a big move for Kelleher himself.

Rodgers is potentially on the market for someone to challenge, or even replace Joe Hart, and ex-Rangers defender Alan Hutton has weighed in on the potential of the Ireland international to Celtic.

“Every time I have seen Kelleher play he has been outstanding,” he told Football Insider. “It has got to a stage where he must be desperate to play regular football. Would he be a good fit for Celtic? Of course he would, but I think it has been a little bit harsh on Joe Hart.

“I know he has made a few mistakes and is not the best when it comes to playing the ball with his feet but I think he has done well at Celtic. I think all the criticism that has been aimed at him is a little bit harsh but I understand if Brendan Rodgers wants to play a particular way and is looking elsewhere. I get that and I think Kelleher would be an excellent recruit for the squad.”

Advertisement

Advertisement