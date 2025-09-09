Liverpool signed Dominik Szoboszlai for £60 million and he was played an instrumental role in last season’s Premier League title triumph.

Dominik Szoboszlai has been tipped to become one of the best players in the world.

The 24-year-old joined Liverpool from Red Bull Leipzig for a fee of £60 million in 2023. He has been a regular starter since his arrival at Anfield and last season played a pivotal role as the Reds captured the Premier League title. The midfielder recorded six goals and seven assists to help claim the English championship for a record-equalling 20th time in Liverpool’s history.

And this campaign, Szoboszlai has started all four matches so far. In the previous two games, he has been deployed as a makeshift right-back and scored a sublime free-kick to earn the Reds a 1-0 victory over title rivals Arsenal before the international break. Szoboszlai is also the captain of the Hungary national team and will be hoping to lead them to the 2026 World Cup.

But former Reds goalkeeper and fellow Hungarian Adam Bogdan reckons that Szoboszlai is capable of reaching the highest echelons of the game which the country has not seen since all-time great Ferenc Puskas.

What’s been said

Via Nemzeti Sport, Bogdan said: "It was my childhood dream to play in the Premier League, I did everything for it, but in my time not all young footballers were like that.

“But now every kid wears Dominik Szoboszlai's jersey with his name on the back. I only had Dominik for a short time with the national team and it's a great feeling to see what he's achieved. He's on a different level than the others in the national team, he could create magic in practically any position. Dominik is slowly becoming one of the superstars of world football, which has perhaps not been the case in Hungary since Ferenc Puskás.

“So Dominik is a great story for us, and he also ‘pulled’ other Hungarian players to Liverpool, as the club also acquired Milos Kerkez and Ármin Pécsi in the summer. It's great to see Dominik playing for the best team in the world, and in doing so, he builds trust in Hungarian footballers.”

Slot on Szoboszlai

While the likes of Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk have often taken plaudits, Szoboszlai’s recent displays have been relished by Kopites. And after coming up with a moment of magic against Arsenal, Slot insisted that the former Red Bull Salzburg man is not understated.

The Anfield boss said: “I don’t think he changed at all in the last few games compared to what he did last season. He has always been a player that, I think, understands what a Liverpool player should look like: if you wear this shirt you should give everything, no matter in what position you play.

“As a midfielder he is always the first one to track back, to press high and today I don’t think he did anything wrong. An unbelievable game from him in a position he probably played only two or three times in his life. So, that tells you a lot about the mentality he has. But he played really well, as he played so many times so well as an attacking midfielder also.