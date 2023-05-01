Pundits pay their tributes to “one of the greatest” Graeme Souness as he steps down from Sky Sports role.

Graeme Souness is stepping away from his punditry role with Sky Sports after 15 years with the company. He made his announcement in the studio while covering Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, revealing it would be his final match.

“I was given an opportunity to do this and it has been magnificent. It has just been the most fantastic time for me. I love football and I care for it and I worry about it going forward,” the Scotsman said.

“But in Sky’s hands, it’s in safe hands and I think over the years we have treated the Premier League with great detail and I think we look after football very well.

“I think I owe a hundred apologies but I haven’t got time for that to people that I may have said some harsh things. I think people at home want to see us not always agree, but it has been great and I am amongst friends.”

Pundits pay tribute to Souness

Jamie Carragher posted a heartfelt message to his former colleague and lauded his career as a player as well as a pundit. Souness retired from professional football in 1991, after enjoying influential spells at Middlesbrough, Liverpool and Rangers. He moved into full-time management for 15 years before becoming a pundit.

“Graeme Souness was one of the greatest players this country has ever seen, the same goes for him as a pundit!” Carragher tweeted. “I’ve never seen anyone else have his authority in a studio, you’ll be missed Souey.”

Others have followed suit, including Peter Crouch who posted: “What a game that was today and what a man Graeme Souness is. Had the privilege to meet him a few times and loved his company. I also forgive him for hammering me when he caught me doing Pilates on holiday.”

Ed Chamberlin echoed the same sentiment, describing Souness as “a leader, top pundit, and great man” in his post and mentioning how much he loved working with him.

