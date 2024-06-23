AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool transfer rumours: The defender has been regarded as one of the best talents in Europe in his position and Liverpool have registered an interest.

Liverpool are reportedly in the running to sign Lille wonderkid Leny Yoro - but they will be hoping Real Madrid pull out of the race.

Over the past few years, the Spanish club have been their biggest adversaries in the transfer market, often swooping in and turning a player’s head with their lure of success and stature. Not only did they pip the Reds to Jude Bellingham but they also signed Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde.

And now they are standing in their way once again. This time it’s over 18-year-old sensation Yoro. The Frenchman broke into the Lille first team last season, making 44 appearances in all competitions. Mundo Deportivo reportedly claimed that a £50m (€60m) bid is being demanded by the Ligue 1 club and that he prefers a move to Madrid - that sentiment was echoed by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

“We can confirm once again that the preference of the player is Real Madrid. The agreement of personal terms between Leny Yoro and Real Madrid is not a problem at all. In case Real Madrid decide to go for Leny Yoro from Lille, he will be a Real Madrid player,” the CaughtOffside columnist spoke on his personal YouTube channel. “Liverpool already confirmed their interest to the player’s side, so Liverpool already made some steps on this, but Liverpool also feel that Real Madrid are the favourites on this story. So Liverpool are there in case something happens between Real Madrid and Leny Yoro.

“Position – I would say PSG and Liverpool, with Manchester United keeping a close eye on the situation, waiting to see what happens between Real Madrid and Leny Yoro, the preference of the player. One to watch in the next few days.”