The Anfield icon is the subject of ‘serious interest’ on the transfer market right now.

Liverpool’s current midfield situation is thrilling to keep track of, and they are commanding a lot of the spotlight this transfer window. But the action isn’t just limited to the players coming through the door and the names on Jurgen Klopp’s wish list. In fact, there’s just as much conversation to be had regarding more potential Anfield exits.

Most fans will already be aware of the fact Thiago has removed Liverpool Football Club from his Instagram bio, perhaps indicating he could be headed for the door this summer.

While that’s obviously nothing concrete to go off, it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise if he is queuing for the chopping block, as Klopp is set on completely revamping his midfield and has already let James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keïta leave for free.

With just one year left on his current contract, questions have been raised over Thiago’s future, and he is reportedly the subject of ‘serious interest’ from Saudi Arabia. That’s according to The Athletic, but they have also reported that the Spaniard has personally rejected one ‘lucrative offer’ from the league that boasts Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

Instead, Thiago is said to be looking ahead to pre-season and is focused on returning to training with the Reds this weekend. Plus, despite his midfield upheaval, Klopp is also making plans for the upcoming season with the “outstanding” 32-year-old on board, and for now, providing the Spaniard wants to stay, the club are happy to wave him off as a free agent next summer rather than cashing in now.